From Good to Great: Where Chris Weidman Fell Short As An All Time Great

This weekend, Chris Weidman returns and takes on the heavy hitting Uriah Corridor in a rematch. The 2 fought on the regional scene in 2010, a struggle during which Weidman received by TKO. However this time, Weidman is on a serious skid, being 2-5 in his final 7. Fortunately sufficient, Chris Weidman received his final struggle towards Omari Akhmedov. However my actual concern is the dearth of evolution in a blended martial artists profession and the way that’s led to a number of the finest fighters ever taking a lot pointless injury.

Weidman was considered one of my favourite fighters at one level. He dethroned Anderson Silva, beat (getting older) legends Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort. Then he threw that rattling wheel kick. It marked the tip of the Chris Weidman I beloved and he pale away into my reminiscence as a as soon as nice fighter.

We’ve all seen this story earlier than in blended martial arts. Weidman, Anderson Silva, Chuck Liddell, BJ Penn, the checklist goes on. Time after time, legends struggle previous their capability to maintain doing so and take a lot pointless injury. Is there an answer to this other than a pension program just like what’s simply been applied by BKFC? I actually have no idea. However I do have boxing to look to…

Chris Weidman and Boxing: Taking Notes

Boxing is notoriously picked on by MMA followers for tune up fights and might crushing. MMA followers are relentless and wish to see the perfect struggle the perfect. However in boxing that’s not the case. However that methodology in boxing offers some distinctive alternatives that MMA doesn’t have.

I’ll be discussing two of the preferred fighters right now on this part and specializing in late-career modifications. You understand them very properly: Muhammad Ali and Floyd Mayweather.

Ali and Mayweather are two of the perfect boxers of all time. And whereas they aren’t the one two to have late profession type modifications, they’re completely probably the most notable. Each Ali and Mayweather began their profession and made a reputation doing one factor and ended utterly totally different fighters.

Early in his profession, Muhammad Ali was a quick heavyweight. Lightning quick, in actual fact. Watching his early fights towards names like Sonny Liston noticed the heavyweight merely be a lot faster than his sluggish heavyweight foes. Ali additionally had phenomenal cardio.

However, as historical past would have it, Ali refused to enlist within the draft and go to conflict in Vietnam. He was banned from boxing for 3 years in the course of his prime. These three years took a toll and when Ali returned, he suffered his first loss to Joe Frazier and misplaced a choice to Ken Norton. Ali was a step behind the competitors having not fought since 1967. It was 1970 now and the sport had both sped up or Ali slowed down, maybe each.

Ali wanted to alter. He nonetheless had first rate cardio however couldn’t gasoline pedal like he used to. He was nonetheless quick however not as quick. What did he do? He turned extra cerebral of a fighter. After the Norton loss, Muhammad Ali took on a Norton rematch and a rematch with Joe Frazier with extra tactical approaches. Nevertheless it wasn’t till George Foreman that we noticed the Muhammad Ali that took recreation planning to a brand new degree. You understand the historical past, rope a dope was born.

On a more moderen be aware, Floyd Mayweather was a lightning quick boxer with first rate punching energy. Under no circumstances was he a knockout artist like some pro-Mayweather followers will need you to imagine. However Fairly Boy Floyd fought on the entrance foot a lot, rather more.

Mayweather’s catalyst to alter types wasn’t on account of Father Time maybe. Extra to his physique breaking down and particularly his fingers breaking. Floyd Mayweather was chasing Rocky Marciano’s 49-0 file and knew if he saved breaking his fingers in fights, he’d finally lose, one thing his model wished none of.

Thus, Floyd Cash Mayweather was born. Mayweather turned a defensive mastermind. Once more, he had these constructing blocks earlier than the change. However now, he leaned extra into them as a substitute of different aspects of boxing.

MMA you Not Void of This

MMA isn’t void of this profession path. Fighters like Georges St-Pierre, Henry Cejudo, and Justin Gaethje are all examples of fighters who’ve considerably modified how they struggle to succeed in a brand new degree. However that is a lot more durable to do that in MMA. Why?

I imagine the way in which the UFC has set itself up by “the perfect preventing the perfect” actually hampers that. I’m not right here to argue that that is unhealthy and the UFC ought to begin permitting tune up fights, though they considerably are already. Nevertheless it modifications how a profession is managed.

In boxing, there’s a lot much less to concentrate on as in comparison with MMA. Given the time to advantageous tune these expertise in a struggle that’s not sparring, however one thing the place the opponent desires you place away, offers boxers that chance to sharpen the instruments within the belt.

Chris Weidman wasn’t given this break. He fought Luke Rockhold, Yoel Romero, Gegard Mousasi, Kelvin Gastelum, Jacare Souza, and Dominick Reyes; a killers row. Weidman didn’t take some time to essentially change his method with what’s modified in his physique, which is his chin.

Don’t neglect how nice he was both. Chris Weidman dethroned the most lasting champion in historical past. He was within the working for an excellent struggle with Jon Jones as properly.

Chris Weidman will seemingly go down as an ideal fighter, however not an all time nice within the echelon of Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre. However that’s okay. That’s how the game is. He’s nonetheless an achieved fighter and wrestler. However with out altering and with Father Time looming, Chris Weidman will go down as only a champion.

See Muhammad Ali beat George Foreman after he was banned from boxing beneath.

Blaine Henry

Your pleasant neighborhood struggle fan. I watch method too many fights and my spouse lets me understand it. Additionally, Cowboy Cerrone is the GOAT.