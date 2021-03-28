From Hyundai’s 7 seater car to the new Bolero, these Dhansu vehicles coming in April – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

In March, vehicles starting from BMW 220i Sport to Jaguar I-Tempo and the limousine avatar of the brand new Mercedes Benz A-class have been launched. That’s, March has been the title of luxurious vehicles to a big extent. However from the Maruti hatchback to Mahindra’s new Bolero in April, many automobiles are going to be launched for the purchasers. So let’s know extra particulars about them

Hyundai alcazar
It will likely be a 7-seater SUV from Hyundai, which has been ready for a very long time. Hyundai goes to supply this automotive globally on April 6. It may also be known as the 7 seater model of Hyundai Creta, which is able to compete with automobiles like Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus. Up to now, the corporate had additionally launched sketches of this SUV by means of teaser. It may be priced at Rs 1 lakh greater than Creta.

Citroen C5 Aircross
French automotive maker Citron goes to launch its first automotive C5 Aircross in India. The automotive was launched final month and is to be launched on 7 April. The automotive has a 2.0 liter 4 cylinder diesel engine, which generates 177 PS of energy and 400 Nm of torque. It should get options resembling an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, entrance and rear parking sensors, and an electrically adjustable driver seat.

Skoda Octavia
The automotive may be launched in late April or early Might. In Skoda Octavia, clients get pleasure from luxurious with efficiency. It could actually get options like improved inside, 2-spoke steering wheel with heating perform, and digital cockpit.

