From Jamuna asking Radhika to leave the house to Gehna failing Kanak and Radhika’s plans: Read out what all happened this week in your favorite show “Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2”

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Weekly Replace

This week Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 begins with Anant says to Radhika that he can’t conceal the reality from Gehna anymore. Radhika says to him that she is aware of that Gehna is his spouse and he or she deserves to know the reality and reminds him about his promise, so he stays silent. Paresh asks Anant to pick costume for Gehna. Anant apologize to Gehna for breaking his promise and he selects one costume and offers it to Gehna. However she refuse to take it saying that she don’t need something. Radhika says to him that she appreciated that costume however earlier than she takes it from his hand, Gehna takes it saying she appreciated it.

Gehna wears the costume Anant chosen for her and Somebody pushes her within the room and he or she shocks seeing Anant there. They realises that somebody deliberate film date for them. Paresh and Tiya praises Hema’s plan. Hema says to them that she dealt with Kanak and Radhika too.

Anant cries seeing emotional scene. Gehna teases him for that and he or she dances with Anant in her dream. Kanak and Radhika realises that Beautician spoiled their hair. Gehna asks Anant that why he didn’t return yesterday night time. She says to him that she will not be suspecting him and there should be some cause behind his resolution so she simply need to know that cause. Anant was about to say one thing however stops seeing Radhika. Jamuna tells Radhika to go away the home. Praful asks Gehna to query Anant’ resolution.

Anant shocks studying that Radhika left the home. He goes to Radhika’s home and meets her Physician there. Physician says to him that Radhika’s situation is basically dangerous and it began when Radhika’s very long time boyfriend left her to marry another person. Kanak blames Gehna saying Radhika left the home due to her. Jamuna says to her that she requested Radhika to go away the home.

Anant brings Radhika again and says to his household that if anybody has any downside with Radhika then they has to speak to him not Radhika. Anant receives name for job interview and informs about it to his household and he additionally informs them that Gehna continued her research. Gehna research whereas working within the kitchen. Jamuna asks her to focus on her research saying Kanak and Hema will deal with the kitchen work. Anant’s buddy invitations Anant to the social gathering and asks about Radhika. Radhika hears that and says to Anant that they need to go to the social gathering.

Anant hesitates fascinated about Gehna. She says to him that Gehna should be really feel uncomfortable with their associates gang and her exams additionally coming so let her think about her research. Kanak asks Radhika that why she is cooking for everybody as a substitute of stopping Gehna. Radhika says to her that she has to impress Desai household and for Gehna she already modified her notes.

Anant scolds Gehna for giving incorrect solutions to all of the questions. They notices that somebody modified the notes and Gehna asks him to name his buddy who’s an handwriting knowledgeable to catch the wrongdoer.Radhika learns that Anant known as an handwriting knowledgeable and he or she informs about it to Kanak. Kanak sneaks into Gehna’s room to do away with the notes. She informs Radhika that she tore the papers which had Radhika’s handwriting. Gehna confronts Kanak saying she noticed her within the room and says to her that she need to research they usually can’t compete with one another.

Kanak mocks her. Anant takes stand for Gehna and says to Kanak that she will’t cease Gehna by doing all this. He refuse to go to the social gathering saying he want to show Gehna for her exams. Radhika offers spiked espresso to Gehna however Anant drinks it. Radhika shocks understanding that Gehna awoke early and wonders why sleeping drugs didn’t work.

Anant comes there and says to his household that he awoke late right now. Kanak says to Radhika that looks like Anant drank that espresso as a substitute of Gehna. Anant receives name for job interview. Radhika says to him that she’s going to drop Gehna in her examination centre. Jamuna tells Gehna to do effectively in her examination. Anant remembers Radhika seeing the inside design of the workplace cabin. Anant learns that he was already chosen for the job from Supervisor and indicators on the appointment letter.

Radhika stops the automobile in the course of the highway and lies to Gehna that saying it’s not working. Anant learns that Gehna didn’t attain the examination centre but and tells her to go away from there as quickly as potential. Radhika once more tries to begin the automobile and says to Gehna that it’s not working nonetheless however when Gehna touched one thing the automobile began working. Anant comes there along with his bike and Radhika apologize to him.

Anant says to her that his first precedence is that he has to drop Gehna within the examination centre so he’ll ship mechanic for her and asks Gehna to take a seat on his bike and tells her to carry him tightly as a result of he’s going to drive fastly. Radhika tells Kanak that she thinks Gehna suspects her in automobile situation. Kanak exhibits Anant’s rejection video to Radhika and says to her that Anant regretted for telling Radhika to go away the home final time so he received’t repeat his mistake once more.

Gehna pleads the Officer to let her give examination and begins writing. Radhika and Kanak celebrates their victory. Officer asks the scholars to submit the papers. Gehna pleads him to offer additional time. He goes to rearrange the papers with out saying something and refuse to just accept Gehna’s paper. Anant mixes Gehna’s paper with different papers and runs from there with Gehna.

Tiya asks Gehna about her examination. Gehna says to her that she did effectively and she’s going to work laborious for different exams too. Anant reaches his Boss’s home for dinner and shocks studying that Radhika is his Boss’s spouse. Gehna greets Vineet. Radhika says to Anant that she doesn’t know that he bought job in her workplace. Gehna thinks one thing is incorrect.

Within the upcoming episode, Kanak will inform Radhika to execute the plan. Gehna will break the photograph body by mistake and Vineet will insult her.

Keep tuned to this house for extra updates about Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.