From June 1, Google is discontinuing its free service, now users have to pay so much money

A Tenson talk for customers Google is going to discontinue its free service from June 1. Actually, Google Photo is discontinuing the free cloud storage facility from June 1, 2021 on behalf of Google. Meaning, Google will now charge for Google Photo Clout Storage. If you store your photos and data on Google Drive or any other place, you will have to pay a charge for this.

Currently, Google is offering unlimited free storage to customers, so that users can store their photos or other documents online, which will be accessible anywhere through the Internet.

However, from June 1, 2021, customers are offered only 15GB of free cloud storage from Google. If users want to store more photos or documents online than this, then they have to pay a charge.

If users need extra data from 15GB, then they have to pay $ 1.99 (Rs 146) per month. It has been named Google One on behalf of the company. Which has an annual subscription charge of $ 19.99 (about Rs. 1464).

