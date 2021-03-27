From Kabir harassing Ahana to Ahana admitting that she loves Kabir: Read out what all happened this week in your favorite show “Yeh Hai Chahatein”

Yeh Hai Chahatein Weekly Replace on Justshowbiz.internet

This week Yeh Hai Chahatein begins with Sulochana decides to show Sharda. Kabir says first they should verify that Sharda has an extramarital affair. He lays beside Ahana and touches her inappropriately. She shocks seeing him in her room and asks what’s he doing in her mattress. He says he thought it’s his room and hugged her assuming her as Sulochana. She screams for assist and Preesha comes there and shocks seeing Kabir there. Ahana tells her what occurred and says it was not first time. Kabir says Ahana misunderstood him and apologize to her saying she is like mom determine to him so how can he even suppose to misbehave together with her. Ahana says he isn’t child and as a girl she is aware of he touched her by mistake or he did intentionally.

Preesha thinks with out proof she will’t do something and says she believes Ahana however they want proof to show Kabir’s behaviour. Sulochana warns Kabir to steer clear of Ahana. She asks Preesha to ask her mother and father for puja. Kabir reads Rajeev’s diary and tries to win Rudraksh’s coronary heart. Sulochana intentionally drops the locker key. Sharda takes the important thing and takes 20lakhs from locker to provide it to Kidnapper. Sulochana notices all the things and will get glad considering she will throw Sharda out of the home.

Kabir takes that 20lakhs with out Sharda’s data. Sulochana asks Preesha to deliver silver coin from locker. Preesha sees the locker is open already and informs about it to Rudraksh. Rudraksh says 20lakhs lacking. Sulochana says it’s her mistake, due to her carelessness it occurred and suspects the workers. Ahana suspects Sonia. Kabir defends Sonia and says Sharda is lacking so what if she took the cash. Sulochana slaps him for speaking about Sharda like that.

Sharda says she took the cash and asks does she need to get anybody’s permission earlier than taking the cash from her locker. Sulochana tells Kabir that her plan failed so now they should discover proof in opposition to Sharda. Sharda goes to resort to satisfy Gajendra. Sulochana and Kabir follows her and tells Waiter to report Sharda’s room. Gajendra spills tea on his shirt and Sharda asks him to provide the shirt to her saying she’s going to wash it. And Waiter information that.

Preesha decides to speak to Sharda considering she is in some drawback that’s why she wanted that a lot enormous quantity. Waiter offers the recording to Sulochana. Kabir offers cash to him then shocks seeing the recording. Sulochana asks him to think about how Rudraksh will react seeing this video. Rudraksh shocks seeing that video. Sulochana says she by no means thought that Sharda will do one thing like this and says looks like she has an extramarital affair. Ahana and Preesha refused to imagine her. Rudraksh decides to go to resort to verify the matter. Preesha opposes his resolution and tells him to belief Sharda in any other case he’ll remorse later. Rudraksh shocks seeing Sharda with Gajendra in resort room.

Sulochana badmouth about Sharda. Sharda slaps Sulochana which angers Rudraksh. He asks Sharda to show them improper. Sharda reveals that Gajendra is her brother and he was an drug addict so this information got here out then it should have an effect on Rudraksh’s profession that’s why she hided this reality. Rudraksh apologize to them. Preesha admits Gajendra in rehabilitation centre and informs about it to Sharda. Preesha and Sharda decides to seek out the Blackmailer. Sharda tells her about Waiter they usually decides to analyze him first to achieve the Blackmailer. Rudraksh regrets for suspecting Sharda and says he wish to change into like Preesha. Preesha says each have flaws they usually completes one another so he want to not change himself.

Kabir makes Ahana fall on him and contact her inappropriately. She tells him to depart her however he didn’t then she slaps him. Waiter reveals that somebody gave cash to him to report however he didn’t noticed their face. Rudraksh informs his household that he’s nominated for finest singer of the yr award. He plans for honeymoon and informs about it to Preesha. Rudraksh offers garments to everybody and asks them to put on it on award ceremony. Sulochana learns that Balraj transferred all of the properties on Saaransh’s title and Rudraksh simply getting month-to-month wage. Ahana struggles to shut her shirt hook and asks Mishka to assist her. Kabir who comes there and shut it then contact her. She yells at him and warns him to steer clear of her.

Ahana tells Preesha that she didn’t like her saree and asks Preesha to alternate the saree together with her. Kabir backhugs Preesha assuming her as Ahana. Preesha shocks together with his misbehaviour and slaps him. Preesha informs about it to Ahana. Kabir says Preesha misunderstood him. Rudraksh receives the award and provides the credit score to his followers. Preesha tells Rudraksh that Kabir misbehaved together with her. Sulochana says Preesha mendacity as a result of she doesn’t like Kabir. Kabir says he hugged Preesha assuming her as Ahana and says he and Ahana love one another. Preesha says he’s mendacity as a result of Ahana hates him.

Ahana admits that she additionally loves Kabir which shocks Preesha. Rudraksh says he’s glad for them. Kabir tells Sulochana that he simply used Ahana’s weak point. He recollects how he revealed his reality to Ahana by standing in entrance of her and requested her to marry him if she need the properties which is on Saaransh’s title then. He says Saaransh is Rajeev’s son so she will get his custody.

To know what’s going to occur subsequent in your favourite present Yeh Hai Chahatein, keep tuned to this area.