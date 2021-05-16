From Kairav accepting Sirat and Ranveer’s relationship to Ranveer proposing Sirat; here is what all happened in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai this week!

Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata Hai Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Ranveer’s entry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata is holding audience interest. The misunderstanding between Ranveer and Sirat gets cleared. Both decided to a give second chance to their relationship. Kartik too supported Ranveer and Sirat. He allowed Sirat to go back to the love of her life and breaks his engagement with her. Sirat gets happy. Goenka’s gets upset with Kartik’s decision and thinks about Kairav. This week major twist happened in the show with Kairav learning about Sirat and Ranveer. He took test of Ranveer and allowed Sirat to go with him. Ranveer gets happy getting Sirat back.

Ranveer asks Sirat if the place he holds in his life is being replaced by Kartik. He asks Sirat if he like Kartik as he is educated and rich. Sirat asks Ranveer can’t he sit quiet for a while. She walks out. Ranveer goes behind Sirat. Kartik asks Sirat and Ranveer to come along as their life is in danger. He tells to Ranveer that Chandan informed him that Ranveer’s father has send goons to kill them. Ranveer refuses to escape and says he will face his father’s goon. Sirat too support Ranveer. Kartik asks Ranveer and Sirat to stop over reacting. He says to Ranveer once he saved him and Sirat from his father that doesn’t mean every time he will be able to. Kartik asks Sirat and Ranveer to sit in the car. Kartik opens car for Sirat. Ranveer and Kartik both looks at Sirat (kyun main jagoon) song plays in the background. Sirat sits with Kartik.

Ranveer, Sirat and Kartik recalls their moments with each other. Ranveer gets a call from Chandan. He asks Chandan to tell where he is as he wants to come to him. Chandan asks Ranveer to be where he is as Chauhan is looking for him to kill him. Ranveer says he is not scared of Chauhan. Chandan asks Ranveer not to come back. Ranveer asks Kartik to stop the car. Kartik refuses to listen to Ranveer.

Ranveer walks out from the car. He tells to Kartik that he wants to face Chauhan along with Sirat. Kartik convince Ranveer not to take a decision in hurry. He says to Ranveer that Chauhan is same and he can even kill Sirat this time. Ranveer says to Kartik that he wants to take responsibility of Sirat. He refuses to stay with Goenka’s. Kartik convince Ranveer to come along with him.

Sirat, Kartik and Ranveer reach home. Kairav gets happy seeing Sirat. He hugs Sirat and asks her why she left him. Kairav wishes to be with Sirat, Kartik and Akshu always. Ranveer, Sirat and Kartik feels awkward. Sirat prays to God to do what is best for everyone.

Ahead, Mauri see Ranveer. She thinks Ranveer might have told truth to Sirat. Sirat gets shocked learning from Mauri that later stopped Ranveer from meeting her. Sirat cries and accuses Mauri for breaking her trust. Mauri says to Sirat that she did for her good.

In the meantime, Goenka’s gets shocked meeting Ranveer. Kartik tells to Goenka’s that Ranveer will stay with them until everything will be sorted. Riya gets happy. There, Sirat regrets accusing Ranveer. She cries for not able to trust him. Here, Ranveer tells to Kartik that Chandan has come to see him. Kartik asks Ranveer not to escape along with him. Ranveer says this time he will not go alone and will take Sirat too. Kartik looks at Ranveer.

Furthermore, Kairav learns about Sirat and Ranveer. He accepts Sirat and Ranveer’s relationship. Kartik asks Sirat to shift to hostel before Kairav changes his mind. Sirat bids adieu to Goenka’s. Here, Ranveer gets happy learning Sirat is shifting to the hostel. He plans a surprise date for Sirat. Ranveer propose to Sirat and says ‘I Love You’ to her. He asks Sirat to reply back to him. Sirat about to say ‘I Love You’ to Ranveer but receives a call from Kartik. Sirat receives a call and learn Mauri is on the other side. She talks with Mauri and learn about Kairav’s tests. Sirat takes tension for Kairav. Ranveer stands far and waits for Sirat.

There, Kairav shares a talk with Mauri and asks if Sirat was on call. Mauri says yes. Kairav asks Mauri if Sirat was happy or not. Mauri tells to Kairav that Sirat was happy. She asks Kairav if he is happy. Kairav says he miss Sirat. He shares with Mauri that, Sirat should have married Kartik. Mauri thinks she thinks alike.

Other side, Sirat propose to Ranveer too. Ranveer gets happy.

Now in the upcoming episode, Ranveer will get possessive for Sirat. Kartik and Sirat’s friendship will irk Ranveer. How Sirat and Kartik will deal with this situation will be interesting to watch.

Stay tuned with us for more news, spoilers and latest updates.