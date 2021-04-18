From Kartik planning surprise for Sirat to Sirat deciding to keep fast for Kartik: Read out ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ highlights of the week!

Star Plus longest operating present Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai by no means fails to hook the viewers. Earlier this week the drama within the present was excessive with Sirat revealing about her previous to Kartik and Ranveer aka Karan Kundra marking his entry within the present. Ranveer expressed how a lot he remorse ditching Sirat unintentionally. Elsewhere, Sirat decides to maneuver on in her life with Kartik. Learn out what extra occurred within the present!

This week began with Sirat telling to Kartik about Ranveer. She tells to Kartik how Ranveer used to make her really feel particular each time. Sirat tells to Kartik how Ranveer used to assist her effortlessly. Right here, Sheela reveals about Ranveer and Sirat’s love story to Riya. Riya asks Sheela if Ranveer was wealthy. Sheela tells to Riya that Ranveer was very wealthy. Riya concludes Sirat from her early days used to lure wealthy man.

In the meantime, Sirat tells to Kartik how Ranveer inspired her for boxing. She will get teary whereas speaking about Ranveer. There, Riya asks Sheela if Ranveer marry Sirat. Sheela tells Sirat and Ranveer was about to marry by eloping. Riya asks Sheela to inform extra details about Ranveer. Sheela tells to Riya she is going to inform her put up speaking with Mukesh.

Different facet, Kartik asks Sirat to not discuss Ranveer anymore. Sirat thinks Kartik is superb and she will be able to’t consider on her future for making her meet latter. There, Ranveer helps Namrata. She asks her to not fear as he’ll make her attain her vacation spot on time. There, Himanshu waits for Namrata. Kartik and Sirat waits for Namrata together with Himanshu. Right here, Ranveer says to Namrata to not fear as her love story will get full. He provides he won’t let historical past to repeat. Later, Ranveer drops Namrata to the temple on time. Sirat fails to see Ranveer. Ranveer remembers his moments with Sirat. He items sport gears to the lady to encourage them to play.

Afterwards, Suhasini tells Sirat about Gangaur pageant. Sirat and Kartik each will get shocked studying about Gangaur. Suhasini asks Sirat to maintain quick. Sirat and Mauri seems to be at one another. Kartik remembers his moments with Naira. He thinks about Gangaur.

Within the flashback; Sirat remembers her moments with Ranveer. Right here, Ranveer makes ladies to put on footwear. He remembers his moments with Sirat. Within the flashback; Sirat refuses to take footwear from Ranveer. Ranveer will get indignant on Sirat. Sirat wears shoe introduced by Ranveer. Again to actuality; Ranveer asks the women to prepare for the match. Women thanks Ranveer. Ranveer miss Sirat.

Different facet, Sirat decides to maintain the quick. Suhasini feels good listening to Sirat. She asks Mauri to accompany her to do the preparations of Gangaur. Kartik says to Sirat that if she doesn’t need than she shouldn’t hold the quick. Sirat says for household sake she is going to hold the quick. She provides quick will be stored for mates too. Kartik will get joyful. Right here, Ranveer too decides to make an idol for Gangaur pageant and hold a quick for Sirat.

Moreover, Riya asks Sheela to scoop extra details about Ranveer earlier than she asks Mainsh to throw her out from Goenka home. Sheela assures Riya about fetching the knowledge.

Forward, Sirat together with Gayu, Suwarna, Vansh and Kairav makes clay idol. Kartik sees Sirat and remembers his moments with Naira. Luv Kush joins Sirat later. There, Ranveer orders his home helper to convey clay for him. He additional miss Sirat. Within the meantime, Kartik wipes clay from Sirat’s face. Kairav kiss Sirat. Sirat remembers Ranveer serving to her in making idol. Again to actuality; Sirat decides transfer on in her life.

Subsequent, Suwarna encourages Kartik to plan a shock for Sirat to make her really feel particular. Kartik hatches a plan to shock Sirat. Sirat struggles to make idol for Gangaur. Mauri alerts Sirat. Akshu laughs seeing Goenka’s making idol. Suwarna says to Akshu, she is going to get an opportunity to make as soon as she is going to develop up. Kartik comes and sees Sirat struggling to make an idol. He helps Sirat. Sirat remembers her moments with Ranveer. Afterwards, Riya comes and says she can also decide a quick to get husband. Gayu will get irked with Riya and says she needs latter go away the home quickly!

There, Ranveer makes an idol and remembers his moments with Sirat. Man involves Ranveer. Ranveer says he can’t work right this moment. Man insists Ranveer to do two deliveries. Ranveer refuses.

Different facet, Kartik learns from Luv about Ranveer’s firm who makes finest sportsgear. He tells to Kartik that in addition they donate part of their share to assist ladies. Kartik will get impressed. He asks Luv to inform him the variety of the supplier. Kartik makes a name and calls for the person to ship a pair of shoe and boxing gloves to him. Man tells to Kartik that he’s wholesaler. Ranveer will get stunned listening to Kartik’s demand. He tries to speak with Kartik however latter hangs up the decision.

In the meantime, Kairav calls for Sirat and Kartik to bounce. Sirat and Kartik dance for Kairav’s sake. Right here, Ranveer sings ‘Bekhayali’ track and miss Sirat. He expresses his love for Sirat.

Right here, Mauri performs pre-wedding ritual with Kartik. Sheela will get upset put up Kartik stops her from performing the ritual. Ranveer calls Kartik and tells to him that he’ll ship the parcel as it’s to convey smile on somebody’s face. Kartik asks Ranveer to not break his rule for him. Ranveer assures Kartik and tells him that he’ll ship the parcel by himself. He attain Goenka home however fails to see Sirat. Sirat will get joyful seeing boxing gloves and a pair of shoe. Kartik makes a name to Ranveer to thanks her. Ranveer and Sirat fails to listen to one another voice but once more.

Now within the upcoming episode, Sirat together with Goenka’s will attain the temple to carry out Gangaur puja. Ranveer too will attain the identical temple. Do Sirat and Ranveer will meet this time, effectively time will solely inform.

Maintain watching Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai mon-sat on Star Plus.