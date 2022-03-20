From Katrina-Vicky to Aditya-Anushka, these celebs celebrated their first Holi after marriage

This time many couples from Bollywood to TV celebrated Holi with their partners with great pomp for the first time after marriage, let’s know.

Holi or the festival of colors is celebrated with great pomp in India. Because on the day of Holi everyone celebrates with colors with their family members and friends. However, for many years, people were not celebrating the festival of Holi properly due to coronavirus. But this year, Holi ki Ghoom has been special for everyone from common people to Bollywood, television etc.

Because this year many celebrities from Bollywood to television have tied the knot and they were seen celebrating the festival of Holi for the first time after marriage with their partner. Like- Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha, Ankita and Vicky to Mouni Roy etc. Let us know through this article which celebs have celebrated the festival of Holi with your partner for the first time.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Whenever we talk of ‘Talk of the Town’ couple, the first thing to do is Katrina KaifAnd the name of Vicky Kaushal comes at the top. Because there was a lot of discussion about the marriage of these two. Both got married on 9 December in Rajasthan. That’s why both of them have celebrated the festival of Holi together for the first time and Katrina has also shared some photos with her fans, in which both are looking very happy.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Some time back Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s marriage was being discussed a lot and many photos of their wedding function were also going viral on the internet. However, Holi was very special for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar as their marriage has completed a month after Holi. In such a situation, this couple is celebrating the completion of one month of their marriage with Holi.

Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha

After dating each other for several years, the two got married in November last year. However, both of them had invited only close friends and family members to their wedding. Let us tell you that both of them have also worked together in Citylights and after that both of them fell in love with each other.

After this, both of them got married at ‘The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort’ in Chandigarh. However, this year both celebrated the festival of Holi together and shared a lot of love with their fans.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhari

Apart from this, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhari also celebrated Holi this time together. Let us inform that Yami Gautam married her long time boyfriend Aditya Dhar in June last year. For your information, let us tell you that the actress married secretly in her village of Himachali customs.

Because the actress belongs to Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh. Yami Gautam’s husband is a film director, who made her directorial debut with the film ‘Uri’. Not only this, Aditya is also a lyrics writer and has written lyrics for the films ‘Kabul Express’, ‘Tej’ and ‘Hal-e-Dil’.

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan

These love birds got married in November last year. Their Instagram handles are flooded with each other’s pictures and now the couple has shared pictures from their Holi celebrations with their fans on social media. In this picture, both of them are seen playing Holi with each other and applying colors. Along with this, Aditya Seal shared the picture and wrote the caption, ‘I want all the love and color in my life #HappyHoli everyone.’

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

Apart from these celebs, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur also celebrated Holi together for the first time this year. Vikrant shared a picture of Holi with his wife on his Instagram story with his fans. In this picture, both are looking very happy with each other.

Let us tell you that just a few months ago, Vikrant Massey married his long time girlfriend. Sheetal Thakur was married to. Many pictures of their wedding went viral on social media, in which both of them looked very beautiful.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Famous TV actress Ankita Lokhande was also seen celebrating Holi with her husband with great pomp. Ankita shared many pictures and videos with her fans on social media and wished people a very Happy Holi. Let us tell you that Ankita took seven rounds with long term boyfriend on 14 December.

Mouni Roy and Sooraj Nambiar

After Ankita, Mouni Roy And Sooraj Nambiar was also seen celebrating the festival of Holi with each other. Mouni Roy has shared many pictures from Holi celebrations with her husband Sooraj Nambiar, in which they are seen having fun with each other. Also, Mouni Roy also wished everyone a very Happy Holi and wrote in the caption, ‘May your life always be filled with colors of happiness, love and laughter.’ Let us tell you that both of them got married on 27 January as per Malayalam rituals.

