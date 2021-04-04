From KT and Preeti’s meet after the leap to KT organizing competition for helping Preeti: Read out what all happened in Star Plus show ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ this week!

Shaadi Mubarak Weekly Update

The intriguing storyline of Star Plus popular daily soap Shaadi Mubarak is keeping the audiences hooked to their television screens. This week the storyline takes 5 years of leap. Preeti starts living as Mohi with Vishal and his family in order to fulfill her promise to Shikha. She gets attached to Vishal and Shikha’s daughter little Preeti and loves her immensely. On the other side KT lives in the hope of Preeti being alive and spoils his daughter by excess of pampering. He started his new journey as a Radio Jockey while Preeti gets habituated of hearing his voice early in the morning on her radio.

Shikha’s mother treats Preeti badly and blames her responsible for her daughter’s death while Preeti ignores it and spends her time taking care of little Preeti. Little Preeti defends Preeti/Mohi in front of her grandmother. Preeti determines to admit little Preeti in the same school in which Shikha used to study. They rushes to school after being late due to waiting for Vishal while he gets angry as they left him. Shikha’s mother instigates him against Preeti/Mohi making him furious while he directly goes to the school. He shouts at Preeti while she tells him the reason and tries to calm him. She sends him for the interview along with little Preeti while his daughter gets scared of him and denies to go. He forcefully takes her away glaring Preeti/Mohi and blames her for manipulating his daughter against him. He hurts Preeti taunting about her identity and says that she is nothing to them.

KT and his daughter Kirti shares some happy moments while Kushala gets shocked seeing misbehaviour of Kirti. She ask KT to control his daughter while he gets angry on his mother remembering about her decision of removing every picture of Preeti from their house and prohibiting Kirti from seeing her mother. Kushala says that it’s for Kirti’s betterment and tries to make KT believe that Preeti is dead but he stays firm on his belief about Preeti being alive.

KT goes to drop Kirti at her school while her teacher complains about her but KT ignores it. Suddenly he feels Preeti’s presence as she passes from his side being heartbroken thinking about her identity. He misses to see her face as she goes away. Later on she opens her file while her papers starts scattering due to wind and one of her paper sticks onto KT’s car. He reads her poem and they both had an hit and miss moment.

Vishal gets shocked seeing the fees structure and drags little Preeti stating that she doesn’t need to study in such costly school. Little Preeti starts crying and denies to go while he shouts at her. KT passes by and witnesses the scenario. He tries to calm Vishal but both falls into an argument, Principal sees them and denies to give admission to little Preeti due to Vishal’s ill behaviour.

Little Preeti cries in front of Preeti informing her about Vishal’s fight and principal denying for the admission while Preeti consoles her. Vishal blames Preeti for snatching his wife and daughter from him while Preeti reminds him about Shikha’s promise and says that she will never leave his daughter. She cheers up little Preeti and promises to get her admitted in the same school. Later on she gets worried thinking about the admission and hears KT reading her poem on the radio. She gets elated as he praises her and thanks him for motivating her with his words.

Kushala warns KT about spoiling Kirti and making her rebellious while he goes inside store room and talks with Preeti’s potrait. He shares his pain with her and ask her to come back.

On the other side Preeti joins the school as a helper and requests for little Preeti’s admission. She sees Kirti injured and treats her making her smile. But later on gets stunned seeing Kirti’s ill-behaviour. Kirti throws the food and misbehaves with Preeti asking her not to give lecture while Preeti snatches her keychain in order to make Kirti clean her mess. Later on Kirti complains about Preeti to KT while he gets furious and ask the principal to rustigate that lady.

Preeti reveals about the admission news to little Preeti making her excited and celebrates with her while Vishal gets irked seeing their bond.

In the school Kirti sees little Preeti with Preeti and decides to take her revenge. She pours the slime on the floor to make little Preeti fall but instead she herself got slipped. Preeti comes there and gets worried seeing Kirti’s state, She tries to help her while Kirti scolds her. Little Preeti takes stand for Preeti/Mohi and replies back to Kirti. Preeti tries to handle the situation and notices Kirti’s torn skirt. She tries to help her but Kirti refuses to take her help.

Principal calls Preeti and rustigates her from the job. Preeti gets furious at KT blaming him responsible for creating problem in her life while Vishal gives her an ultimatum to find some solution for paying little Preeti’s school fees or else he will take her out of the school. Preeti gets KT’s number and decides to teach him a lesson.

Vishal goes to Tibrewal’s house for work while Kushala ask him to remove the boxes from store room. He collects it and misses to see Preeti/Mohi’s photographs inside it. He was about to throw it when KT stops him and ask to keep it but Kushala orders him to take it away. He agrees for Kushala’s order and was about to go but KT shouts at him and both again falls into an argument. Vishal goes away being furious while KT screams at Kushala for trying to separate him from Preeti. She tries to make him understand but he denies to believe that Preeti is dead. He breaksdown in front of Kushala while she feels pain seeing his condition.

KT celebrates holi with his family and daughter. He remembers Preeti and misses her while Kirti applies colour to him diverting his mind. Preeti gets inside the holi party sneaking from the guard. She faces KT and shouts at him. Kirti pours water on her removing the colour from her face. Everyone gets shocked seeing Preeti and gets emotional while she goes from there after giving warning to KT. He follows but misses her due to the crowd and determines himself to get her back.

Vishal scolds the kids playing holi while little Preeti gets scared of his anger. She hides behind a girl while he spots her and forcefully feeds her the sweets. On the other side Preeti worries about her job as she remembers Vishal’s ultimatum.

KT forcefully gets inside principal’s cabin to get Preeti’s address and later on reaches her area to find her. Tibrewals starts preparing for Preeti’s arrival excitedly. Meanwhile Preeti lies to little Preeti about getting her job back and plays holi with her.

Later on KT saves Preeti from falling inside the open sewer and she lands into his arms. She misinterprets him and slaps him hard while the ladies informs her about how he saved her. She feels guilty and apologises to him. They both sits on the bench and mingles with each other while suddenly Preeti curses KT being unaware of him to be the person sitting beside her. She told him about KT being responsible for creating problem in her daughter’s admission while he gets shocked learning about her family. He follows her and gets shattered seeing her with Vishal and his family.

He goes back to his house and informs his family about Preeti being married. Kushala ask him to bring her back anyhow while he breaksdown telling about Preeti being happy with her family and daughter. Kirti sees him crying and gets worried, She comforts him while he determines himself to help Preeti and her daughter even if he couldn’t get her back.

KT keeps an eye on Preeti’s life and gets shocked seeing Vishal as her husband. He hears their conversation in which Vishal blames Preeti for brainwashing his daughter and forces little Preeti to get admission in small school. Meanwhile Preeti comforts little Preeti and both sneaks out of their house. They runs away while KT follows them without their notice. Preeti thinks about the way she can arrange money for little Preeti’s fees while KT hears it and organises a “Golgappa Eating Challenge”. Preeti gets happy seeing the huge prize money and decides to participate.

Vishal comes there in search of them and scolds Preeti. She tells him about the compitition while he also participates against Preeti. KT tries to remove him from the compitition but fails to do it. KT cheers for Preeti as the compitition started while she determines herself to win for little Preeti.

Now in the upcoming episode Vishal will gets furious at Preeti and decides to throw her out of his house. He drags her forcefully towards the door while Preeti begs him not to separate her from little Preeti. He shuts the door on Preeti’s face detaching his daughter from her while both keeps crying. Preeti sits on bench as she breaksdown while KT comes there and consoles her forwarding his handkerchief. Both looks at eachother and falls into an eyelock. Lot more drama and twists to come in Shaadi Mubarak, don’t miss watching the show.

