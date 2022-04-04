From Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo: Top 10 players who will play their last FIFA World Cup | Football News

With less than 10 months to go before the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, the participation of 29 nations from around the globe is already confirmed. The remaining 3 spots of the 32 will be filled in after nations qualify from their respective playoffs round.

However, two greats of the game, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will compete in the fifth World Cup of their careers. Moreover, the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 is likely to be the last world cup for both, as they have reached the twilight of their career.

Both Messi and Ronaldo represented their respective countries first time in a World Cup in 2006. Despite being the best in the business for more than 15 years, neither Ronaldo nor Messi have lifted the World Cup trophy once in their careers.

Adding more to the stars list, big…