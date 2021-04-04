From Mainsh refusing to accept Sirat to Sirat deciding to marry Kartik; check out Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai highlights of the week! – Tellyexpress

Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata Hai Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on TellyExpress.com

Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was high on emotion this week.

The current track of the show is entertaining the audience. Kartik in the heat of argument with Mainsh wishes to marry Sirat. He later realizes his mistake. Kartik apologize to Naira for betraying her. Here, Sirat decides to leave Goenka house. Suhasini made Kartik realize that Sirat is a perfect match for him. Kartik receives Kairav’s letter. He decides to talk with Sirat about marriage. Meanwhile, Suhasini and Mauri join hands together to bring Sirat and Kartik closer. Read out what more happened in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai this week!

From Mainsh refusing to accept Sirat to Sirat deciding to marry Kartik; check out Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai highlights of the week!

Sirat gets upset with Kartik post latter says to Mainsh that he can even marry Sirat to support her. Kartik goes to Sirat to talk with her. Kartik tells to Sirat that his children need their mother. Sirat asks to bring from wherever he wants to. Kartik says to Sirat that his children need her. Sirat says to Kartik that he has lost his mind. Kartik says to Sirat that Kairav needs her. Sirat ask Kartik to make Kairav understand that this is not possible. Kartik asks Sirat to become his children mother. Sirat says to Kartik that she doesn’t want to be called as stepmother post gold digger. Kartik says to Sirat that she doesn’t need them but they need her. Sirat says she don’t want to marry anyone. She adds she don’t need anyone. Kartik repeat himself and says he know but his children need her. He disclose to Sirat about Kairav’s wish. Kartik give Kairav’s letter to Sirat. Sirat stands shocked reading the letter.

Later, Kartik asks Sirat to fake marriage in front of society. Sirat refuses to support Kartik. Kartik comes back home and Mainsh taunt former about his wedding. Kartik apologize to Mainsh and Riya. He says to Riya that he can never marry her and if ever he will marry than it will be only for his children sake. Mainsh ask Kartik with whom he will marry. Kartik says with none. Suhasini worry what conversation Kartik and Sirat had. Kairav asks God to do some miracle. Elsewhere, Sirat says to Mauri that they need to leave the place. Mauri stands shocked learning Kartik’s proposal. Sirat refuses to marry Kartik.

Furthermore, Suhasini and Mauri plots to bring Sirat and Kartik together. Both looks for a way to talk with Sirat and Kartik about their wedding. Suhasini and Mauri decides to do acting in front of Sirat and Kartik so that both doesn’t get a chance to say no. Mauri does an acting of getting a heart attack. Sirat and Kartik worries. Mauri asks Kartik to marry Sirat as post she will die there is no one who can take care of Sirat. Sirat and Kartik sits shocked. Suhasini gets happy.

Mauri adds Kartik understands Sirat and also support her dreams. Kartik and Sirat sit shocked. Sirat asks Mauri not to think about her wedding now. Suhasini think Mauri is doing good acting more than she has expected. Mauri says to Sirat that everyone needs a partner when Sirat refuses to marry. Suhasini and Mauri both try to convince Sirat to marry Kartik. Sirat agree to marry Kartik. Kartik sits shocked.

Ahead, Kartik talks with Sirat. He asks Sirat not to take any decision under pressure. Sirat says Mauri can never take a wrong decision for her. She says to Kartik for Kairav’s sake she will marry him. Kartik says to Sirat just for Kairav’s sake she should not sacrifice. Sirat says decision was already taken when Kairav met her. She gets ready to marry Kartik. Kartik asks Sirat not to sacrifice her dreams post marriage. Sirat assures Kartik that she will never let anyone hurt his children. Kartik assures Sirat he will never let anyone come in between her dreams. Sirat says to Kartik that she will marry him but will never be able to love him. Kartik says to Sirat that he too can never give her Naira’s place.

Later, Suhasini and Mauri learns that Kartik and Sirat is ready to marry each other. Both gets happy. Kairav comes and thinks Sirat is leaving. He gets upset. Sirat reveals to Kairav that she is marrying Kartik. Kairav gets happy and hugs Sirat. He gets excited to thank you God and reveal to Goenka’s about Kartik and Sirat’s wedding. Suhasini and Kartik worry. They runs behind Kairav. Kairav reveals to Mainsh and Goenka’s about Sirat and Kartik’s wedding.

Now in the upcoming episode, Mainsh will refuse to attend Kartik and Sirat’s wedding. Here, Sirat will decide to disclose her past to Kartik. Riya will over hear Sirat and Mauri’s talk and will decide to expose Sirat. High voltage drama awaiting in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

