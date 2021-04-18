From Manorama’s suicide bomb attack to Bondita’s efforts to win Anirudh’s love: Here’s everything that has happened in the past week of Barrister Babu.

Barrister Babu Weekly Replace

Previously week of Barrister Babu, Manorama obtained excited to welcome Queen Bhaibavi with a view to impress her to get invited for the live performance. Anirudh urged Manorama to make English breakfast for Queen Bhaibavi as she likes it probably the most. Manorama tried her finest to make cake however it turned out to be a catastrophe. Bondita then again, made cake for Anirudh with a view to please him. Queen Bhaibavi visited Roy Chaudhary Home and Manorama impressed her probably the most. With a purpose to cowl up her disastrous cake, Manorama stole Bondita’s cake and introduced it to Queen Bhaibavi as hers surprising Bondita.

Bondita obtained offended with Manorama’s theft and uncovered her in entrance of Bhaibavi embarrassing the wholesale Roy Chaudhary. Anirudh defined Bondita to not expose household drama to outsiders for them to mock. Bondita understood her mistake and lied that it was made by Manorama and it was her who really lied out of jealousy. Queen Bhaibavi invited Manorama for the live performance pleased with the best way she was handled. Manorama obtained able to execute her plan. Anirudh praised Bondita for her broad mindedness. Anirudh was completely satisfied for Manorama’s mission unaware of her suicide plan and gifted a jacket to her.

Bondita obtained jealous of Anirudh’s reward for Manorama and determined to steal it. Bondita managed to make a brand new jacket for Manorama that resembles Manorama’s in order that she might substitute it with Anirudh’s gifted jacket. Manorama then again, units the bomb within the jacket on order to kill viceroy. Anirudh misunderstood Bondita that she was finding out onerous and deliberate to ship her to boarding faculty once more. He organized for an interview for a similar.

Bondita with the assistance of Bihari and Koyeli exchanged the jacket with the duplicate one whereas Manorama was unaware of it. Bondita will get into the automobile secretly with Anirudh and Manorama with a view to attain the venue. Anirudh and Manorama mentioned about parting after the mission however Bondita couldn’t perceive it. After reaching the venue, Manorama left to execute her plan leaving Anirudh. Bondita entered the venue as she has been invited for scoring first in her examination. She wished to shock with the identical.

Bondita caught Manorama’s suspicious intention whereas Manorama knocks out Bondita. Manorama reached the stage however Bondita got here on time and Anirudh obtained to learn about Bondita’s invitation. He obtained extraordinarily completely satisfied. Throughout Manorama’s flip, she realized that Bondita changed her bomb jacket and rushed to get it from her earlier than she pulled the set off. Manorama demanded the bomb jacket again from Bondita whereas Bondita requested her to depart Anirudh in return.

Within the upcoming episodes it is going to be seen that Bondita and Manorama will attain the stage whereas Anirudh will get to know from Manorama’s confederate about their plan to kill viceroy. Nevertheless earlier than he might cease Manorama, Manorama will push Bondita away and can blast herself and Viceroy to demise surprising everybody.

Will this incident create an affect in Bondita’s thoughts? Will Anirudh and Bondita too will get rooted with thirst for Independence? Will Bondita handle to change into a Barrister Babu?

All these questions can be answered within the upcoming episodes. Preserve watching Barrister Babu, Monday to Saturday, at 8:30 pm, solely on. Colours TV and anytime anyplace on Voot.