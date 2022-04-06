From marking Kylian Mbappe to debut at Sheffield United, Filip Uremovic’s verdict

Filip Uremovic made his debut at Blades last night, giving his new teammates a 1-0 win over QPR. It may have been cut short due to a cramp in the 63rd minute, but Paul Heckingbottom’s approach was a delight.

With Charlie Good and Chris Basham no closer to returning at Brentford, United’s injury list was threatening to derail their promotion push. It was a huge coup for the club, which was able to lure Uremovic to Bramel Lane. Currently with Rubin Kazan, Ukraine’s status means that FIFA has allowed all foreign players in Russia to suspend their contracts, effectively becoming temporary free agents.

Sheffield United bounced and Heckingbottom wasted no time throwing them for his Blades bow. He was close to making his debut in Stoke on Saturday but his…