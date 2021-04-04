From Mayura coming back to Omkar’s house to Tara going missing: Read out what all happened this week in your favorite show “Pinjara Khubsurti Ka” – Tellyexpress

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka Weekly Update

In the previous episodes, an intoxicated Omkar pulled Nayan aside and tells her that she reminds him of Mayura. She pushes him away and goes to Tara. She convinces Tara to come with her. Omkar looks on as Mayura is leaving with Tara. Mayura happily takes Tara with her and meets Ashutosh meets halfway.

While at Omkar’s home, Guru ma’s people come there and make drinks for curing a hangover. After drinking Kada, Omkar and Manjiri gain back their consciousness. They get shocked after realizing Tara is missing. Mayura asks the bus driver about the bus, he says that the bus will leave after one hour as there is traffic due to Holi. A gang of boys surround Tara and Mayura and try to forcibly play Holi with them. Shankar calls and informs Mayura that Omkar is searching for her and Tara. Omkar reaches there and picks up Tara. He asks Mayura why was she taking his daughter away. Police come there and Mayura tries to act innocent but Omkar tells that she is lying as he had seen her leaving with Tara.

Mayura gives her explanation in her defense to the police asks Omkar if this true or not. Mayura gets successful in convincing the police that she is innocent but Omkar stops her from meeting Tara and warns her to stay away. Omkar asks the doctor why Tara keeps fainting. The doctor tells that she gets panic attacks due to situations around her.

In an unconscious state, Tara keeps murmuring asking for Nayan’s nurse. Mayura calls the doctor and asks about Tara. The doctor says they dont want to see Mayura at all and are taking Tara away. Omkar decides not to leave the city unless the doctor permits. Shankar calls and informs Mayura that Omkar has gone to bring her from Nisha’s house. Omkar and Mayura have a war of words as he asks to come with him but she has a condition before going. Omkar denies but Mayura silently keeps hoping that Omkar will accept her condition.

Mayura thanks Shankar for saving her from going away from Tara. Shankar tells them they need to do something before Omkar’s men forcibly enter Mayura’s house and take her to a secluded godown and tie her on the chair. Omkar comes there and asks why they have tied her and opens her rope. They have an argument and Omkar tries to trap Mayura to say the truth using her family members. However, Mayura starts acting ill. Omkar asks her to stop acting and sees dark color on her wrist. But before he could say anything she attacks Omkar and acts hysterically. Omkar calls a doctor and asks her to check Mayura’s condition. The doctor confirms that Mayura is going through mental distress and she gives her a sleeping injection.

Omkar calls Manjiri and informs her that Mayura is sick and cannot plan anything against them. Manjiri tells Omkar that Nayan had a fever so she sent her home. Omkar comes to Nisha’s house to check on Nayan but gets shocked to see she is actually sick. Nayan is about to leave when Megha comes there and blackmails her. Tara shows a drawing to Omkar and says it’s Nayan and Nanaji.

Mayura decides not to tell her family about Megha’s blackmail. Omkar collides with her while she is reading Megha’s text and the phone falls down. Omkar’s men come there and he tells them that yesterday Mayura didn’t say anything so they should pick up her family members.

Mayura tells Shankar that she needs to go to the house asap. Nayan breaks Tara’s medicine bottle and insists on going to hospital and buying the medicine herself. Omkar follows her but sees Nayan going to the pharmacy. Mayura recalls how while picking up goodness photo she saw the reflection of Omkar’s car in it. Manjiri shows everyone how Tara drew a moustache on her face. Manjiri sulks so Tara says she will draw moustache on herself too. But Omkar stops her. Tara tells Omkar he always keeps scolding her and gets upset with him. Mayura meets Megha and says she won’t do anything against her principles and doesn’t bend to her blackmailing. Shankar helps Mayura to go to meet Dr Khanna by making a fake call to Omkar saying there is an accident in the factory. While Omkar is going to factory, he gets a call from his staff who informs him everything is fine at the factory. He feels suspicious about the happenings.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see Dr Khanna carefully hiding Tara under a table to make her leave from the hospital and reach Mayura, however, while going, she drops her doll in the hospital. Omkar who has come to the hospital recognizes the doll lying on the hospital floor and gets hyper realizing Tara is missing. He threatens Dr. Khanna to tell them where is Tara while Mayura also panics as Tara doesn’t come to her as per her plans.

To know more stay tuned to episodes of Pinjara on colors tv and voot app.