From Nandini exposing Namrata to Darsh taking stand for Nandini: here is what all happened in ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’ earlier this week!

Star present Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha is getting viewers consideration for delivering good content material. The love story of a blind man and regular lady is elevating the curiosity among the many viewers and forcing them to observe the present. To date within the episode it’s seen, Nandini conform to marry Darsh. Rawal’s study that Namrata deliberate in opposition to Nandini. Darsh takes a stand for Nandini. Take a look at what all occurred in Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha earlier this week!

Drama was excessive in Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha. Mohan realized about Nandini’s alliance with Darsh. He decides to separate the duo. Darsh plans for Kulfi date for Nandini. Mohan spikes Darsh’s kulfi. Darsh tells to Nandini his head is spinning.

There, thriller lady thinks Shobhit doesn’t see her. She decides to watch out till Darsh’s alliance doesn’t break with Nandini. Shibhit asks thriller lady if she is ok. Girl alerts sure to Shobhit. Charmi bumps into Shobhit. Shobhit decides to behave rudely with Charmi in order that she does break up with him. Charmi finds Shobhit’s behaviour odd.

Forward, Nandini calls out Naveen. Naveen takes Darsh’s with him inside. He checks Darsh’s nerves. Gunn catches Mohan. She beats Mohan and says to him that due to his craziness, her alliance will break with Shobhit. Mohan says to Gunn that he can do something to realize Nandini. Gunn asks Mohan to imagine Vanlata. Mohan says Vanlata is making him idiot.

Different facet, Naveen asks Darsh to take a relaxation. Darsh says he’ll return residence. Naveen asks Darsh to calm down. He asks Nandini to convey heat water for Darsh. Naveen orders Bansuri to convey one thing for Darsh to eat. Later, Gunn tries to govern Mohan. She tells to Mohan that Vanlata lay a entice for Darsh and Nandini’s marriage ceremony in order that her alliance can occur at Rawal’s. Mohan stands shocked listening to Gunn.

Additional, Vipul and Chetan visits Naveen home. Nandini welcome Vipul and Chetan. She asks them to attend and she is going to name Naveen. Vipul says to Nandini that he’s right here to speak along with her. Nandini asks Vipul to proceed. Vipul tells to Nandini that with one operation Darsh’s eye-sight will be revived. Nandini will get glad. Chetan asks Nandini to interrupt her alliance with Darsh. Vipul says to Nandini, as soon as Darsh’s eye-sight shall be revived he’ll remorse sharing life along with her. Nandini stands shocked. Vipul and Chetan asks Nandini to interrupt the alliance. Nandini says to Vipul and Chetan that she is not going to break the alliance but when Darsh feels she shouldn’t be an ideal match for him than he’ll break his relationship along with her. Chetan will get irked with Nandini. Vipul says to Nandini that they haven’t disclosed to Darsh in regards to the operation as they doesn’t need to damage him. Nandini refuses to interrupt her alliance with Darsh. Chetan and Vipul leaves the place.

Nandini decides to go to Dr. Rathode to speak about Darsh’s operation. Darsh’s sister Namrata tries to border Nandini and mislead her. She locks Nandini at morgue. Darsh and Charmi comes for Nandini’s rescue later. Three of them unites to show Namrata’s lie. Rawal’s will get shocked studying about Namrata’s deed. Darsh scolds Namrata for her behaviour in direction of Nandini. Parul asks Namrata to apologize to Nandini. Namrata refuses to bend down in entrance of Nandini.

Within the meantime, Vipul confide in Naveen how Namrata saved Darsh’s life in previous. He says Namrata is possessive about Darsh. Namrata goes to Darsh. Darsh says to Namrata he’s offended for her behaviour in direction of Nandini. Nandini tries to speak with Namrata. Namrata leaves the place.

Right here, villagers asks Rawal’s to carry out one other ritual. Vipul refuses. Darsh comes and says he is able to carry out any ritual. Parul explains as per the ritual he wants to choose Nandini in his arms and leap to achieve Lord Krishna’s idol to hunt his blessing. Darsh, Nandini and others stands shocked.

Nandini motivates Darsh. Darsh completes the ritual. Later, Rakla threatens Bansuri about disclosing Gunn’s affair to Rawal’s. Bansuri alerts Nandini and Gunn about Rakla’s intention. Nandini asks Gunn to disclose her previous to Shibhit. Gunn learns about Charmi and will get offended with Shobhit. In the meantime, Nandini asks Vipul to permit them to have marriage ceremony rituals from Naveen’s home. Darsh assist Nandini. Vipul agrees.

Moreover, Rawal’s attain Naveen’s home to carry out pre-wedding ritual. Parul asks Namrata why she is standing out. Namrata says as a result of dust caught on her foot. Different facet, Chetan sit on the chair and fall. Naveen apologizes. Vipul says it might have been higher if they might have preserve perform at their home. Candyman asks Vipul to calm down. Namrata calls for AC from Naveen. Nandini brings fan for Namrata connected with water to provide AC really feel. Rawal’s will get impressed with Nandini’s invention. Nandini calls for taking part in dandiya with Darsh. Darsh hesitates. Nandini motivates Dandiya.

Afterwards, Namrata tries to govern Darsh in opposition to Nandini. Darsh assist Nandini. There, Shobhit tries to speak with Gunn. Gunn avoids Shobhit.

Now within the upcoming episode, Mohan will plan to separate Nandini and Darsh. Gunn will assist Mohan.

