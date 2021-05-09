From Omkar acting to be blind to him getting closer to Mayura: Check out what all happened this week in Your Favourite show Pinjara Khubsurti Ka

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka weekly update on justshowbiz.net

Mayura feels helpless seeing Omkar in his blind state. Shankar says they don’t know anything about Tara. Mayura insists him to go and take rest while she will stay back at hospital to take care of Omkar. Vishakha asks Mayura why is falling for Omkar’s acting again. Mayura says she just wants to know about Tara from Omkar once he gains consciousness. Vishakha calls someone and asks about Omkar’s reports which she had sent, that person confirms that Omkar has lost his eyesight.

Vishakha asks her staff to take care of Tara well. Mayura gets shocked to see Omkar on terrace of hospital. He folds hands asks Mayura for forgiveness for all the pain he had given to her. Omkar says he doesn’t want anything except Tara. He asks Mayura to promise that she won’t take Tara away from him. Mayura climbs up on terrace and tries to stop Omkar but he says he will stop only if Mayura agrees to his condition of letting Tara stay with him. Mayura falls for his words.

Its revealed Omkar had been acting all the while and is fine. Omkar tells Mayura Tara is with him which shocks Vishakha. Mayura feels relieved to hear Tara is safe. Omkar says that he would have made her talk to Tara but he has sent her to London for treatment. Mayura asks him to let her talk next day. Omkar promises the same. Megha and Shankar come there, its shown they know truth about Omkar not being blind.

Vishakha tries to instigate Mayura against Omkar and tells her that he is acting. She is about to blurt that Tara is with her but stops herself. She feels frustrated at Mayura believing Omkar. He says right now Tara has appointment with him so she cannot talk to Mayura but she has sent a video for her. Mayura sees video clip of Tara and gets happy.

Shankar tells Omkar he feels bad for lying to Mayura. Vishakha sees Omkar walking in the garden and tells Mayura she will attack Omkar with a brick and if he defends it Mayura should believe Vishakha. She throws the brick and Omkar bends down at same time. Vishakha says Mayura to see Omkar isnt blind, Mayura tells her to see that Omkar didn’t bend because of brick but as his foot was pricked by thorn.

Vishakha comes and says she wants Omkar and Shankar to stay in bungalow with them. Mayura brings Omkar to bungalow. Omkar feels guilty of lying to Mayura. Mayura thanks Vishakha for having a big heart. Shankar tells Omkar that Vishakha will try everything possible to expose him. Omkar says its good, the more she tries and fails, it will be easier for Omkar to expose Vishakha. While eating, staff is about to drop hot daal on Omkar, but Omkar stands up. He acts and says he got up because he had forgotten to take his medicines. Mayura makes him sit on chair and says she will bring his medicines.

Omkar says there are always guards outside Vishakha’s room which means there is some secret there. Vishakha sees her room door open and goes inside, they see Omkar inside room. But Omkar starts acting and says he smelt something burning so he came here. Omkar tells Megha and Shankar that the photo he saw, Vishakha looked few years younger and there was a man with her. Megha says Sanjay will help them if Omkar tells him the whole truth.

Omkar thanks Mayura for saving him from chandelier. While going towards room, Omkar winks and smirks at Vishakha. Omkar meets Vishakha and says ten days is a lot and he will make sure to expose Vishakha before that. Megha informs him that Sanjay found out that Vishakha has old relation with the bungalow. Mayura enters there and gets shocked seeing Omkar holding files, however Megha and Omkar cover up the situation. Omkar tells Megha to leave. Omkar tells Mayura that Tara has sent a video message for her. Omkar thinks old recording of Tara are helping him now. Mayura starts crying watching it and Omkar wipes her tears. She asks him how did he know she is crying. Omkar says he knows her the best.

Vishakha tells Mayura to be kind towards Omkar but not to forget he is same person who had made her go through a lot. Omkar tells Shankar that they need to go to talk to Sanjay but Mayura comes there and asks him where is he going. Omkar makes excuse of going to pick mangoes from garden for Tara. Vishakha gets angry at Omkar and pushes him towards the pool but Mayura comes and saves him.

Mayura gets angry at Visakha and tells her to stop doubting Omkar. Mayura brings Omkar to room and asks if he is fine. He says she saved him on right time as always. Vishakha thinks Omkar’s weakness is not just one but two, she sees a pic of Tara and Mayura and thinks now she will not attack Omkar but rather his love. Omkar meets Sanjay who tells him about Vishal Gupta being Vishakha’s brother and they owned the mansion before.

Vishakha starts her acting and asks if Mayura has forgiven her. She sheds fakes tears and tells Mayura she is like her younger sister and hugs her. Mayura asks her about her family members. She says she lost her parents at young age and her only younger brother was murdered. Omkar also overhears and wonders which murder id is Vishakha talking about. Vishakha tells Omkar she has kept havan as Mayura got a big contract. She invites him to be a part of it. During havan, Vishakha shows Omkar bullet that is being targeted towards Mayura, she asks him to reveal his truth to save Mayura.

In the upcoming episodes we will see what Omkar chooses to do when he sees shooter aiming at Mayura. If he stays quiet or reveals himself to save Mayura.

To know more stay tuned to further episode of Pinjara on colors tv and Voot app.