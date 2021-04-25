From Pragya getting family members to support to save Abhi to Tanu giving defaming interview about Mehra’s: Read to know what happened this week in Zee Tv Show Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya Weekly replace

This week’s Kumkum Bhagya began with Tanu reveals to her good friend that Abhi didn’t raped her than she thinks about her sport plan to compel Abhi to marry her. Aliya blames Pragya for Abhi issues than Pragya leaves from Mehra mansion. Dadi confronts Aaliya for breaking her promise tells to Aliya that Abhi would possibly really feel dangerous when he involves find out about this matter. Aliya leaves saying you understand Pragya is reason for issues however you don’t need to settle for it. Dadi says she is going to by no means settle for that Abhi is arrested as a result of Pragya. Tanu indicators the papers at Ps and warms Abhi telling she go away him. Abhi tells her Pragya would be the one who gonna save him. Tanu informs to Inspector that Abhi is threatening to kill her. Inspector asks Constable to lock Abhi within the lock up believing Tanu lies. Pragya reaches to residence in tears, Saritha make Pragya realise her functionality by scary her than Pragya will get decided to save lots of Abhi from Tanu’s conspiracy.

Rhea confronts Aliya for letting Abhi get arrested even after having a lot affect. Aliya consoles Rhea by promising her to take her together with her to satisfy Abhi. Pragya goes to police station and she or he feeds meals to Abhi and assures him that she is going to show his innocence. Prachi goes to Tanu place and she or he requests her to take again the case however Tanu denies her request than Prachi says her my mother will deliver out your lies infront of everybody so it’s higher to take again the criticism earlier than you get uncovered. Tanu shouts she desires Abhi and pushes her. Rhea helps Prachi on time, each get united in opposition to Tanu and Rhea leaves with Prachi after warning Tanu saying it’s higher when you take again your criticism in any other case don’t complain that we didn’t warn you.

Livid Tanu decides to share her unique story with media and data a pretend video to strengthen her case. Rhea drops Prachi at residence reminds her that they aren’t sisters. Aliya receives message from Tanu and she or he calls Rhea. Dadi informs her Rhea just isn’t at residence. Rhea returns to residence and Alia questions her for assembly Tanu with Prachi and she or he advices Rhea to keep away from Tanu. Rhea vows to show her Dad’s innocence that point Pragya arrives to residence, Aliya asks Pragya to depart from residence however Pragya denies her request and she or he asks who will assist her to save lots of Abhi. To Aliya’s dismay, everybody helps Pragya to save lots of Abhi from pretend case. At police station, Abhi bought enraged with medical checks and tries to assault Tanu however Inspector stops with warning. Tanu thinks solely she will be able to save Abhi from this case not Pragya. Pragya goes to Abhi’s room and feels emotional reminscing her previous moments with Abhi.

Subsequent morning Pragya visits Abhi and informs him about her assembly with Lawyer concerning his case. Abhi requests her to get him out of jail as quickly as doable in order that they’ll begin their life afresh. Tanu offers an unique interview to channel the place she defames Abhi, Pragya and their daughters. Ranbir will get indignant after watching the pretend accusations of Tanu than he decides to comply with Tanu like a shadow to reveal her lies infront of everybody. Aliya too visits Abhi, and he questions her if she misbehaved with Pragya, tgry will get interrupted by Rhea entry. Rhea tells him how they’re supporting Pragya than Aliya reassures Abhi that she is going to assist Pragya to right her errors. Pragya meets Mr verma however he refuses to tackle Abhi’s case after watching Tanu’s interview. Pragya mocks his talents for leaving the case with out even attempting.

Abhi tries to cheer Rhea that point Prachi arrives to satisfy him which make him really feel emotional, each inform him how they warned Tanu to take again the case and he feels joyful figuring out they’re supporting eachother. Ranbir miss to catch Tanu car. Pragya meets Lawyer Singhania and requests him to take Abhi’s case however Lawyer informs to Pragya that he’s preventing the case for Tanu in opposition to Abhi. Prachi switches off the TV seeing Tanu’s interview. Sarita and Shahana make Prachi perceive how public opinion performs vital function in excessive profile circumstances than Prachi go away from residence with out telling something to them. Tanu arrives at Singhania’s workplace and mocks Pragya for not getting any lawyer. Mr Singhania request them to cease their verbal struggle however they gained’t pay attention than he stepped out to name his assistant to cease them however Tanu locks the door admits to Pragya that Abhi didn’t raped her. Pragya tells to Tanu that she wont get something by creating this mess. Tanu tells to Pragya that she is going to wreck her in courtroom.

Subsequent week viewers gonna witness that Rhea will asks Pragya if she talked to the lawyer about Abhi’s case. Pragya leaves after saying they are going to certainly win this case. Rhea fortunately tells to Aliya that mother has sustain her promise and she or he will certainly going to save lots of Dad. Pragya will goes to Saritha ji place and tells her no lawyer is able to take the case saying it’s open and shut case.

