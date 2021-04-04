ENTERTAINMENT

From Prakash learning the truth of Imlie and Aditya’s relationship to Imlie returning back to Tripathi house: Check what happened this week in Star Plus show Imlie – Tellyexpress

IMLIE Weekly Update

This week began with Aditya returning back to Tripathi house. Sundar informs him that Malini left the house. Aparna also scolds Aditya for his careless attitude towards Malini. She says Malini already knows he lied to her. Malini falls unconscious due to overthinking. Aditya goes to meet Malini and there he comes face to face with Anu. Anu questions him that why he got married to Malini if he doesn’t care for her at all.

Imlie misses Aditya and thinks how will she live without him. She imagines Aditya is teaching her to spell the words correctly. She hugs him and reveals her true feelings for him. Aditya says then why didn’t she stop him from leaving Pagdandiya. She tries to call Aditya from Prakash’s phone but Aditya cuts the call as he was with Malini that time. Imlie feels upset over the fact that Aditya is ignoring her for Malini.

Aditya meets Malini and gathers courage to tell her the truth but Anu interrupts saying Malini should not go with Aditya. He doesn’t deserve her. Aditya also feels guilty that he didn’t inform Malini anything. Later he gets to know that his boss knows his truth. His boss suggests him to not hurt Malini. Aditya finds himself in dilemma. Malini also feels Aditya is now a changed person. The person she was in love with is not same now.

Tripathis get excited seeing Malini back in the house. They welcome her. Imlie here tries to call Aditya once again and he receives her call but can’t talk to her freely as Malini is present. He feels the urge to hear Imlie’s voice but Imlie disconnects the call thinking Aditya doesn’t want to talk to her. Later Malini grows suspicious and calls back on Prakash’s number. Prakash learns that Malini is Aditya’s wife. He gets shocked asks Imlie whats the truth? Imlie explains him everything and also says Aditya is innocent. Imlie requests Prakash that he won’t reveal anything to anyone.

Imlie decides to go to Delhi with Prakash. Aditya gets to know about this from Meethi and goes to bus stop to meet her. Imlie changes her get up and says to Prakash that she can’t let anyone know in Delhi that she is married to Aditya. Prakash expresses his feelings for Imlie. He says he wants to marry her. Imlie politely says no to him as she always loved him as a friend.

At bus stop Imlie gets surprised seeing Aditya and he asks her why she came here the next day he left Pagdandiya. Imlie doesnt find words but hides her emotions. She says she is here to study and she will stay in hostel. Later Aditya stands shocked learning that Prakash knows about Malini. He still warns Prakash not to worry about Imlie as Imlie is his wife. Surprisingly Harish also reaches bus stop and sees Imlie. He insists her to go back to Tripathi house but Imlie refuses. Aditya hides from there seeing Harish. Imlie starts staying in a hostel and Prakash tells her not to think about Aditya as she will be the one who will get affected by this illicit relationship.

Harish informs Tripathis about Imlie’s arrival and they get shocked to know Imlie doesn’t to want to come here. Later, Aditya’s contrasting views regarding life partners surprises Malini and they have a small argument on this topic. Aditya says life partners should be different from each other. But Malini says similar opinions of life partners make lives easy.

Malini gets excited to celebrate her first Holi after marriage. She waits for Aditya who’ll first apply color on her but Aditya meets Imlie in hostel and requests her to come back to his house. Imlie denies as she doesn’t want to come between Aditya and Malini. Aditya makes her understand that they can’t keep on lying like this. They have to face Malini and everybody. Imlie agrees but stops him to break Malini’s heart. Aditya and Imlie play Holi together and Malini gets upset over the fact that Aditya isnt back yet to celebrate Holi with her. Nishant plans to spike everyone’s drink so that they enjoy playing Holi. Aparna and Taiji spoil his plan.

Aditya returns with Imlie and Tripathis get delighted seeing Imlie in front of them. They welcome her and Malini becomes sad after seeing that Aditya already played Holi. She then requests him to apply vermillion on her hairline but before Aditya could do it, the vermilion falls on Imlie. Anu notices Aditya and instigates Malini saying Aditya is very much happy with Imlie’s return.

After that Aditya shows care for Imlie saying she won’t stay like servants in his house. Imlie stops him from treating her special. They spend time with each other and Malini was about to catch them red handed. But Aditya makes excuse. Imlie feels she has to control her emotions for Aditya. Later Imlie takes stand for housewives and Aditya gets impressed with her way of solving every problem.

In upcoming episodes it will be shown that Priest reveals some shocking facts about Aditya.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Imlie, stay tuned to this space.

