From Pratigya feeling betrayed by her family for hiding Garv’s truth from her to Krishna almost died after telling the truth to Police on Pratigya’s insistence: Check out what all happened this week in your favourite show Pratigya 2

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Weekly Replace

This week ‘Pratigya 2’ episode begins with Shakti tells Pratigya that Garv is the one who behind no matter occurred to Balwant’s son. Pratigya asks Krishna what Shakti informed is true or not. Krisha received’t reply. Pratigya appears to be like at everybody and realises that her all members of the family learn about this. She feels betrayed and break down. Pratigya then questions Krishna why he disguise it from her, she is Garv’s mom . Sajjan questions if she is Garv’s mom why he decides to inform his father as a result of he’s extra understanding than Pratigya and says no matter Krishna did is righ. Komal says to Pratigya that if she is Garv’s mom then Garv has his father, and different members of the family who will shield him and ask her to not intrude. Krishna asks Pratigya to depart it to them saying they may deal with it. Pratigya says there isn’t a regulation to punish a child additionally it’s an accident however what they’re doing is flawed and asks Krishna that is what we’re going to educate our youngsters. Sajjan says educate no matter you need to the youngsters however depart this to him as a result of ots not solely about regulation but in addition Balwant who’s planning to kill the individual behind his son’s demise. Pratigya asks Garv to consider his mom and ask him to admit the reality to police. Komal shuts the door saying not even take into consideration going exterior.

Pratigya asks Krishna to assist the opposite members of the family Perceive this case. Krishna tells everybody that Pratigya is correct and he goes to Pratigya and apologise to him. As soon as in a district Justice of the Peace’s workplace Justice of the Peace tells that he’s happy with Pratigya and says Garv won’t get any punishment. Krishna thanks the Justice of the Peace. Later Krishna worries about Balwant’s response. Pratigya appears to be like unhappy. Krishna hugs her and tells to not fear about him going to the jail. He’ll get pleasure from his keep there understanding Pratigya goes to take him out. Police officer’s involves arrest Krishna. Earlier than Krishna leaves she asks Komal to not blame Pratigya then inform Sajjan to not fear simply suppose that he went to some trip. Komal slaps Pratigya and asks her don’t she perceive her mistake. She tells what if something occurs to Pratigya the place will she go? Will she capable of deal with it? Cops tie Krishna’s arms regardless of his protest. Krishna sees Balwant. Subsequent day Krishna’s mother asks Pratigya that she need her son again. Pratigya tells that she us going to deliver Krishna again as he get the bail already. Sajjan receives a name saying Krishna is admitted to the hospital in a worse situation. Everybody appears to be like shocked listening to this then goes to the hospital. All of them see Krishna’s situation then cries.

Physician’s inform Singh’s that Krishna isn’t any extra. Everybody cries. Sumitra asks him to rise up. Pratigya and Sajjan remembers Krishna’s phrases then cries. Pratigya asks Krishna to rise up that he Can’t depart her like that. Krishna transfer his fingers Pratigya discover that motion and ask physician to test him. Sumitra tells Komal it’s all taking place due to Pratigya solely and she or he goes to throw her out. Komal says Krishna will deliver her again to the home. Otherside Pratigya feels dangerous Adarsh asks her to not blame herself. Sumitra says that she will be able to’t see his son like that so she goes to separate them perpetually. Pratigya calls the officer and query him for Krishna’s situation. Later she tells him that she don’t need any excuse and ask them to arrest Balwant quickly in any other case she is going to go to the courtroom. Officer says to Pratigya that they may arrest Balwant. Krishna will get discharged from hospital. Singh’s goes to Sajjan’s buddies farm as per Sajjan’s instruction to make Krishna really feel higher. Adarsh tells that he’ll drop them as they don’t have one other automobile to drive. Komal appears to be like at Adarsh and thinks that he likes her that’s why he’s behind her and she or he decides to attend for his confession. Within the automobile Krishna holds Pratigya’s face and asks her to not really feel dangerous. Adarsh and Komal shares some romantic moments. Pratigya places her head on Krishna’s shoulder.

Singh’s arrives at Sajjan’s buddies farm. Komal and Krishna asks Adarsh to stick with them. Krishna says to Pratigya that that is need he need a change in ambiance, he’s bored with the hospital. Sumitra asks Komal to provide soup and juice to Pratigya and Krishna. Komal questions is that this how she goes to throw Pratigya out of their life then take these to provide Pratigya and Krishna. Sumitra snatches the juice which Krishna about to drink and feed him the soup saying that is good for his well being. Then Sumitra feeds Pratigya a juice. Komal asks Sumitra’s intentions. Sumitra says that she blended poison in that juice. Pratigya feels dizzy and falls inside the toilet Krishna asks her to open the door as he’s fearful. Komal says that Sumitra might get caught to which Sumitra tells it’s sluggish poison. Pratigya comes out of the toilet and ask Krishna to not fear and says him to take relaxation. Komal and Sumitra tells Shakti and Samar they’re planning for Krishna’s second marriage. Sumitra explains what sort of daughter in regulation she needs to everybody. A woman in a tree steal mangoes and ran away when guards tries to catch her. Pratigya appears to be like at two males working behind a lady and comes downstairs. Pratigya and the woman appears to be like at Eachother.

After listening to Sumitra’s explanations about her future daughter in regulation Shakti says there isn’t a such woman is there these days. The woman who stole the mangoes asks Pratigya why she is standing in her manner and blames her for her fallen mangoes. When the guards asks the woman to return the mangoes she argues with them. Then Pratigya asks her to provide the mangoes again to the guards. The woman agrees however ran away saying that she is going to give again another time. Pratigya asks the ladies title, The guard says it’s Meera. Komal meets Adarsh close by lake she asks him to take heed to Individuals’s phrases additionally when he informed her that he’s listening to the birds voice. Shakti comes there and says to Komal to not put on make up as she is a Widow Adarsh asks Shakti to to not speak to his sister that manner. Shakti threatens Adarsh saying if he comes close to his sister he’ll kill Adarsh’s whole household. Whereas everyone seems to be having meals, once more Sumitra mixes the powder in Pratigya’s meals and provides it to her. Peatogua feels dizzy. Komal and Sumitra smiles at Eachother seeing that. Throughout their stroll across the farm home Pratigya as soon as once more doesn’t really feel good so she goes again to her room. Krishna sees a god idol is speaking to the youngsters and later finds Meera is behind the tree promising the youngsters they may get meals tomorrow additionally. Krishna appears to be like impressed and thinks she is mostly a god for youths. When Meera tries to depart she falls on Krishna unintentionally. Pratigya sees blood is coming from her mouth and appears shocked.

To know what occurs in future episodes of Pratigya 2 Maintain checking this area.