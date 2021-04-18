From Pratigya hiding the real report to trying to save the kid from Balwant: Read out what happened this week in Star Bharat Show’Pratigya 2′

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Weekly Replace

This Week Pratigya 2 episode begins with Pratigya questions Krishna why he went to Adarsh’s store. Sajjan Singh saves Krishna by mendacity due to him solely Krishna was there. Krishna’s mom taunts Pratigya. Pratigya tries apologising to Krishna. Later Kirti and Garv goes to their grandparents room and tells them they’re fearful about their dad and mom could get separated due to no matter occurring. Sajjan Singh guarantees them there’ll no such factor occurs. Komal goes to satisfy Adarsh and discover him overwhelmed up by Dhara. Komal Rescues Adarsh. Balwant put the tracker in Komal’s bag to spy Singh’s household whereas apologising for his conduct in direction of Adarsh. Trainer involves Singh’s home and tells Pratigya, Kirti and Garv’s performances are usually not good these days in class. Pratigya is shocked to study this new data. Trainer additionally says Samar’s behaviour in College. Pratigya slaps Samar for threatening trainer. Krishna is afraid Samar may inform the reality to Pratigya so he questions Pratigya why she slapped him. Adarsh noticed the tracker in Komal’s bag and throws away. Krishna asks Pratigya to decide on household or her career.

Krishna asks Pratigya how might she slap Samar when the opposite day she is the one adviced Sajjan Singh to not increase a hand on grown up youngsters. Krishna accuses Pratigya for concentrating extra to seek out who’s the assassin of Balwant’s son as an alternative of caring for her household. Pratigya asks Krishna why he’s blaming her. Whether it is her mistake then everybody within the household is equally mistaken. Krishna tells sufficient and asks her to decide on both household or her career. Pratigya says that he’s all the time there for her now why he’s performing this manner. Pratigya and Krishna leaves the place. Each Samar and Shakti seems to be comfortable. Later Pratigya in her room recollects every thing after which cries. Youngsters involves her, she asks them to convey their books that she’s going to educate them. Kirti apologise and promise to Pratigya that they’ll carry out properly of their research. Pratigya apologise to Kirti for shouting at her the opposite day. Krishna sits on a bench and recollects No matter he stated to Pratigya. Then he cries and says he’s in desperation that’s why he’s doing all this. Then he hurts himself by punching his hand. Kesar goes to Pratigya’s room and tells her that she understands what she goes via. She additional says ladies want their household by their facet in any other case they will’t do something. Pratigya hugs her and cries. Sajjan sees Krishna hurting himself and stops him telling he understands even he’s feeling dangerous for doing this to Pratigya. However Pratigya won’t perceive what sort of an individual Balwant is, and they’re doing this to guard Garv. Within the evening when Krishna enters his room Pratigya tries to persuade him however he says that he already advised her to determine then he leaves. They each find yourself crying. Within the morning Balwant will get a name the particular person says it’s not Shakti’s finger suggestions. Balwant asks Dhara if it’s not Shakti then whose it’s. Pratigya informs everybody it’s not Shakti. When Shakti tries to taunt Pratigya, Krishna interrupts saying that he already advised Pratigya to decide on. Pratigya asks Krishna that he asks her to decide on proper? Krishna asks what she is making an attempt to say. Pratigya tells that she goes to decide on her career to seek out who’s Balwant’s son assassin. Garv seems to be scared.

Krishna asks Pratigya what nonsense is she doing, that she goes to decide on this case over her household. Then he drags her out of the room to speak to her outdoors privately. Exterior Krishna first pleads Pratigya to know and asks her to not be cussed. Pratigya asks don’t she have the rights to decide on and she or he tells Krishna that she is selecting each her household and her job. Krishna holds Pratigya’s hand tightly and asks don’t she hearken to her husband’s phrases. Pratigya says sure what he’ll do? He’ll power her or damage her? Krishna launch his maintain on her then leaves the place. Shakti says to everybody that is what occurs whenever you favour your spouse or daughter in legislation a lot. He additional says his spouse won’t even discuss until he asks her to. Sajjan’s spouse worries and asks him to do one thing to cease Pratigya. Komal asks her mom to not fear. Sajjan says he’ll do one thing. Blackmailer calls Krishna to ask two extra crore further when Krishna refuses blackmailer threatens to indicate the proofs to everybody then disconnects the decision. Krishna decides to seek out who the blackmailer is and goes to Sajjan’s room. Samar seems to be at his father and says Krishna will organize the cash. When Krishana asks Sajjan what he’s going to do earlier than Sajjan replies Pratigya enters the room then Krishna leaves. Pratigya tells Sajjan that she know he’s additionally upset together with her. Sajjan advices Pratigya and asks her what are the issues she is able to Sacrifice for her job? Later postman refuses to provide the letter to Sajjan, Pratigya comes and receives it. Balwant involves Singh’s home to ask Pratigya to provide the letter to which Pratigya says no. Balwant leaves the home saying he’ll do it in his personal means. Sajjan and Krishna plans to steal the letter from Pratigya by distracting. Krishna calls Pratigya to provide her a cup of tea. Pratigya goes to make tea. Sajjan and Komal goes to Pratigya’s room to seek out the forensic report. Samar tells Shakti that he’s planning to purchase their home then going to throw everybody out of the home together with Shakti. Pratigya asks Krishna what else he desires. Sajjan finds the report in drawer.

Krishna and Pratigya share some romantic time within the bathe. Sajjan and Komal burns the report. In the course of the evening when Pratigya goes to convey water she discover somebody shadow and marvel who it’s. Balwant males apologise to Balwant for not taking the report from Pratigya. Pratigya recollects how she modified the true report as a result of she guessed balwant may attempt. Then she decides to submit this to district Justice of the Peace earlier than Balwant try to get the report. Pratigya opens the report and discover the fingerprints belongs to 7 to 9 yr outdated child solely and understands it’s not a homicide however accident. She fearful Balwant will attempt to hurt the child. Within the morning Krishna asks the place is Pratigya, his mother teases him. Krishna tells Sajjan that he gave three crores to the blackmailer. Shakti asks Sanar the cash is in protected place proper? Sanar asks him to not fear saying it’s in protected place. Adarsh saves Pratigya from a automobile and asks what she is pondering with out noticing something on the highway. Pratigya thanks him and asks what he’s doing to which Adarsh replies that he’s going to district Justice of the Peace workplace to hitch after which he tells Pratigya that he’s Proud to work underneath her. Adarsh tells Pratigya that they are going to discover the homicide quickly. Pratigya tells him what she discovered via the forensic report and says that they should discover the child quickly. Pratigya and Adarsh discover the children outdoors the home and asks them to do the hand portray as it’s Adarsh’s birthday. Everybody agrees and goes to the backyard space.

Krishna seek for the cabinet key’s when he finds it he opens the cabinet to seek out the true forensic repor and realises what Pratigya completed. Pratigya and Adarsh asks the children to come back one after the other and asks their identify. Kirti enters the room Krishna asks her to elucidate what’s in that report. Kirti explains the report says the fingerprints belongs to 7 to 9 yr outdated child and that child has no felony information. Krishna discover Kirtis hand which has paint in it and asks what they’re doing. Kirti tells in regards to the Handpainting exercise. Krishna seems to be Garv and Pratigya and understands every thing. Pratigya asks Adarsh that he received all the children handprints. Adarsh says sure. Later they discover Garv’s is lacking so Pratigya goes and seek for Garv. Pratigya search him in every single place when she enters her room she finds the envelope which has the report on the ground. Krishna brings Garv with him when Pratigya asks him to go away Garv’s hand he says he gained’t. Pratigya tells everybody that she don’t wish to contain her members of the family on this that’s why she cover the true report and didn’t inform anybody. She additional explains what she discovered and tells everybody that the child’s dad and mom try to save lots of him from doing all of the flawed issues. Sajjan questions Pratigya’s honesty and tells her that he won’t let something occurs to Garv even when his personal mom is in opposition to him. Pratigya seems to be confused and asks why he’s saying that she’s going to go in opposition to Garv. When Pratigya about to go away the home with Garv, Sajjan calls her. Pratigya turns to seek out Sajjan pointing gun at her. Sajjan tells that Garv won’t go anyplace.

Within the upcoming episode it will likely be proven that Shakti will reveal the reality to Pratigya. Pratigya will say to everybody that all of them cover it from her. Pratigya will determine to inform the reality to Police.

