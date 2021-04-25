From Preesha hiring Alisha to expose Kabir to Yuvraj marrying Ahana: Read out what all happened this week in your favorite show “Yeh Hai Chahatein”

Yeh Hai Chahatein Weekly Replace

This week Yeh Hai Chahatein begins with Kabir says to Sulochana that after 2 days they will get all of the properties and he hopes Preesha received’t mess up something earlier than that. She says to him that Preesha received’t be capable to do something. Everybody reaches the farm home. Preesha notices that Mishka can also be excited for the wedding and wonders how she goes to cease the wedding. Mishka helps Kabir in his marriage purchasing. Preesha asks Mishka that why she modified abruptly when she was towards the wedding couple of minutes again. Mishka says to her that Ahana’s happiness is her happiness and Ahana loves Kabir a lot so she didn’t needed to spoil her sister’s happiness that’s why she is supporting Ahana’s resolution. Preesha says to her that Mishka is aware of that what sort of individual is Kabir. Mishka says to her that that’s not matter as a result of Ahana loves him and asks her to benefit from the marriage.

Preesha learns that Mahima escaped from India. Later, Rudraksh makes Preesha put on flower neckpiece saying all the women going to put on for haldi ceremony. She kiss him and says to him that he’s her greatest and good-looking husband and he or she is fortunate to get him. She lies to him saying that she goes to the hospital however she goes to Sulochana’s previous home to seek out proof towards Sulochana and Kabir and he or she learns that few days again solely they shifted to that space. Sulochana instigates Rudraksh towards Preesha saying that she went to her previous home to analyze her. Rudraksh questions Preesha. Preesha informs him that she went there to ask them for Kabir’s marriage and asks Sulochana that why they shifted there few days again. Kabir says to them that they used to dwell in numerous space however they might not afford that hire in order that they shifted from there.

Everybody applies haldi on Ahana and Kabir. Rudraksh says to Preesha that haldi ceremony didn’t occur of their marriage in order that they have the prospect at this time and applies haldi on her and asks her to use haldi on him with out utilizing her arms so she rubs her cheeks on his cheeks. Preesha informs Sharda that she tried to show Kabir on holi day however he put all of the blame on Mishka. Sharda says to her that Kabir is aware of that Mishka is Ahana’s sister so he received’t take any threat and if the lady was another person then Preesha would have succeeded in her plan. Preesha will get an concept to show Kabir. Sonia says to Rudraksh that she will be able to’t imagine that she recorded a music with him. Sulochana shocks seeing Rudraksh and Sonia collectively within the bar.

Preesha approaches modelling company and informs the Proprietor about her necessities and he or she picks Alisha to execute her plan. Sonia acts like she is drunk in entrance Rudraksh to spend time with him and Sulochana learns about it. Sulochana says to Sonia that she is aware of that Sonia acted in entrance of Rudraksh however she received’t reveal the key and thinks to make use of Sonia as pawn towards Preesha. Preesha meets Alisha on sangeet ceremony day and exhibits Kabir’s image to her and tells her to convey Kabir to his room. Sangeet ceremony begins with Ahana and Kabir’s dance efficiency. Later, Saaransh pronounces Rudraksh and Preesha’s dance efficiency. Preesha and Rudraksh dances on gerua music. Whereas dancing he informs her about their honeymoon.

Alisha collides with Kabir intentionally and asks cellular charger from him. He takes her to his room and Preesha notices that and decides to attend for Alisha’s message. Preesha brings cake for Ahana and Kabir and asks Rudraksh about Kabir they usually strikes in direction of Kabir’s room. They shocks seeing Kabir with Alisha. Sulochana yells at Kabir for dishonest on Ahana. Rudraksh questions Kabir and says to him that he by no means thought Kabir will stoop this low and tries to assault him. Alisha stops him saying that everybody misunderstood them and mud went on her eyes so Kabir helped her that’s it. Preesha wonders why Alisha defending Kabir. Alisha reveals that Preesha employed her to seduce Kabir and returns the cash to Preesha. Sulochana decides to depart the home and Rudraksh stops her.

Preesha tells them that Sharda needed to check Kabir’s loyalty in direction of Ahana so it’s their plan nothing else. Sharda says to Rudraksh that Kabir is youthful than Ahana so she needed to know that Kabir will be capable to fulfill his accountability or not. Later, Preesha apologize to Sharda and leaves for hospital. Sulochana introduces Sonia to Kabir as their new gang member. She says to him that Sonia knowledgeable her about Alisha and Preesha’s plan. Sonia remembers how she met Alisha and learnt that Preesha employed her to seduce Kabir to show him so she determined to take her to Sulochana. On marriage day, Preesha message somebody and tells that individual to get able to execute the plan. Rudraksh will get mesmerize seeing Preesha and helps her to prepare and says to her that seeing her like this he need to marry her once more and he thanks her for coming in his life.

Preesha brings the groom whose face is roofed with veil.The couple alternate the wedding garlands and completes the pheres. Priest pronounces that marriage rituals accomplished now the couple can take elder’s blessings. Kabir comes there and everybody shocks seeing him. Kabir says to Sulochana that he doesn’t know who did that to him as a result of when he regained his consciousness he was within the toilet. Rudraksh strikes in direction of the groom and removes the veil. Everybody shocks seeing Yuvraj as groom. Ahana yells at Yuvraj and asks Rudraksh to throw Yuvraj out of the home. Yuvraj says to her that their marriage occurred already in order that they has to remain collectively it doesn’t matter what. Rudraksh slaps Yuvraj. Yuvraj reminds him about how Rudraksh married Preesha.

Ahana slaps Yuvraj and tells Rudraksh to name the Police. Yuvraj says to her that it was Ahana’s mistake that she didn’t see his face. Ahana says to him that he can’t escape by saying all this and he or she needs divorce proper now. He says to her that they should dwell collectively for six months to get divorce. Later, Preesha smiles at Yuvraj and says to him that they succeeded of their plan. She remembers how she met Yuvraj whereas coming from the hospital and requested him to marry Ahana by informing about Sulochana and Kabir. She involves actuality and thanks Yuvraj.

Within the upcoming episode it is going to be proven that, Yuvraj thinks Rudraksh has no concept that what he’s going to do with him.

