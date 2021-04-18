From Preesha rescuing Saaransh and Rudraksh from Mahima to Ahana revealing her marriage truth to Mishka: Read out what all happened this week in your favorite show “Yeh Hai Chahatein”

Yeh Hai Chahatein Weekly replace

This week Yeh Hai Chahatein begins with Preesha learns about Saaransh’s disappearance and she or he informs about it to Police inspector and faints due to stress. Saaransh pleads CC to launch him saying he wish to go to Preesha. CC plans to get Rudraksh from new Kidnapper utilizing Saaransh as a result of new Kidnapper needs Saaransh. Maria says to Mahima that she did incorrect by listening her and will get nervous for Jerry. Mahima wonders who attacked Jerry. Maria says to her that CC would have learnt about Jerry’s betrayal so it should be his Goons. Preesha regains her consciousness and tries to depart the hospital however Nurse stops her. She cries hugging Sharda and tells her about Rudraksh and Saaransh.

CC calls Kabir and informs him that he kidnapped Saaransh efficiently and thanks him for giving data. Sulochana recollects how she overheard Preesha and Sharda’s dialog about Kidnapper’s new demand. CC informs Mahima that he kidnapped Saaransh and asks her to present Rudraksh to him if she needs Saaransh then. Mahima agrees with him. Preesha learns that Jerry’s situation is essential and decides to carry out his surgical procedure. Maria decides to go to Jerry however Mahima stops her saying she is forgetting that they escaped from jail and Jerry is in Police’s custody now. However Maria refuses to hear her saying nobody can cease her and strikes in the direction of the door. Mahima hits her head with vash from behind. Maria loses her consciousness.

Jerry regains his consciousness and learns that Preesha saved him and he apologize to Preesha. However she refuses to forgive him saying she saved his life as a Physician that’s it and she will be able to’t neglect the truth that he snatched Saaransh and Rudraksh from her. Police inspector asks Jerry to assist them. CC informs Kabir about Mahima. Jerry informs Police inspector about Mahima and Maria and likewise how he helped them to flee from jail. Mahima takes Rudraksh along with her earlier than Police reaches there. Preesha finds Maria inside the cabinet. Saaransh will get afraid seeing Mahima. CC taunts Mahima and she or he shoots him. She asks CC’s ally Harish to work for her saying he can take CC’s place. Harish agrees to work for her. She asks him to organize duplicate passport for her and Saaransh and takes Saaransh along with her.

Maria informs Preesha about Mahima and CC’s deal. Police inspector finds CC’s useless physique and Preesha says to him that she is certain that Mahima killed CC. Maria thanks Preesha for saving Jerry’s life. Jerry learns about CC’s loss of life and he informs Police about Harish. Kabir learns about CC’s loss of life. Preesha disguises herself as man and saves Harish from accident to affix his gang. Preesha introduces herself as Chottu to Harish. Ahana visits Gopal’s home and learns that Preesha and Saaransh just isn’t residing there and wonders why Sharda lied to her. Harish hires her for cooking and cleansing and takes her to his workplace. Harish and Raghu goes out for some work. Preesha calls Police inspector and informs him that in keeping with their plan she joined Harish’s gang and searches the rooms to search out Saaransh and Rudraksh however nobody is there.

Ahana questions Sharda about Preesha and Saaransh. Sharda reveals about Saaransh’s kidnap. Gopal asks her that who kidnapped Saaransh. Sharda says it’s Mahima who kidnapped Saaransh. Sulochana asks them that who’s Mahima. Ahana says to her that Mahima is Preesha’s sister. Harish praises Preesha’s cooking. Ahana yells at Kabir and Sulochana for deceiving her. She says to them that every little thing tousled due to them and divulges that Mahima is Saaransh’s actual mom and if Mahima have Saaransh then they gained’t get a single penny. Mahima calls Harish and complaints in regards to the meals’s style. Harish asks Preesha to make biryani for his particular consumer. She thinks Mahima should be his particular consumer. Preesha calls Sharda and asks her to inform Police inspector to trace her location.

Harish takes Preesha with him to Mahima’s place. Preesha finds Saaransh there and unties his ropes. He cries seeing her and informs her about Mahima’s return. She says to him that she gained’t let anybody hurt him. Mahima shocks seeing Preesha there and says to her that right now Preesha proved that she is her sister and she or he helds her at gun level. Preesha informs her that Police is aware of this location and snatches the gun from her. Police arrests Mahima. Preesha learns that Rudraksh’s life in peril and with Saaransh’s assist she finds Rudraksh’s location and rescues him. Saaransh reunites along with his dad and mom. Police inspector informs Preesha that Mahima escaped from Police.

Rudraksh guarantees to Sharda saying that he gained’t find yourself in bother once more and even when he did Preesha is there to rescue him. Ahana apologize to Preesha for yelling at her. Sulochana asks Rudraksh about his kidnap. He informs her that Mahima is behind every little thing. Preesha tells Rudraksh to take relaxation to allow them to plan their honeymoon later. Mahima vows to return to Preesha’s life and leaves the nation. Rudraksh calls the Priest to repair Kabir and Ahana’s marriage date. Priest informs them that after 2 days they’ve auspicious date.

Mishka questions Ahana about her marriage. Ahana reveals her saying that she is marrying Kabir for property. Preesha tries to postpone the wedding saying no marriage corridor is accessible. Sulochana says to Rudraksh that she actually wish to see Kabir’s marriage. So Rudraksh decides to do Kabir and Ahana’s marriage of their farm home and tells his household to prepare to depart for his or her farm home. Preesha decides to cease the wedding.

Within the upcoming episode it will likely be proven that, Kabir will respect Priest for performing nicely in entrance of the Khurana’s. Sulochana will inform Kabir that Preesha gained’t be capable to do something in opposition to them.

