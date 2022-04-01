From ‘Radhe Shyam’ to ‘Spencer’; Amazon Prime Video unveils interesting April line-up

April promises to be an entertaining month for netizens waiting for fresh content on Over-the-top platforms. Amazon Prime is one of the popular OTT platforms in India, and there are different options for the subscribers for their watchtime. Be it movies or series, works of different languages and genres are gearing up for the screens.

Right from Prabhas-Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam to Oscar-nominated Spencerthere was a lot for netizens to look forward to.

Amazon Prime Video unveils April line-up of movies/shows

The month started on a great note for fans of Prabhas, Pooja Hegde and those who loved regional and romantic films. Radhe Shyam based on a palm reader’s love story set decades ago in Europe, released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

For Hollywood film lovers, there was…