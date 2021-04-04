From Ranbir confronting Aliya for Abhi to Tanu agreeing to marry Abhi to Abhi proposing Gayathri for marriage: Read out what all happened this week in your favorite show “Kumkum Bhagya” – Tellyexpress

Kumkum Bhagya written update

This week’s Kumkum Bhagya started with Ashok points a gun at Abhi and takes him to the upside room. Abhi reminisces about Aliya’s game and he locks Ashok in the washroom. Ashok thinks about how to escape. Pallavi asks Ranbir to make Rhea wear the ring at that time Abhi jumps from the first floor with a cloth saying Mowgli. Everyone gets shocked. Ashok calls Killer and informs him how drunken Abhi locks him in the bathroom and asks for his help. The killer goes to help him. Abhi swings holding the cloth and ruins the decoration. Aliya asks Mitali and Tanu to set everything and takes Abhi with her to upstairs and she is about to beat Abhi but Ranbir stops her by holding the stick and he warns Aliya saying treat chief properly otherwise I will take Chief from this house and you can’t even found where I took him. Rhea enters the room and asks what happened. Ranbir tells how Aliya is beating Abhi. Abhi says Aliya is beating me. Rhea says Dad must be lying. Ranbir says what? Rhea tells how she got embarrassed because of her Dad. Ranbir says your Dad fulfilled your every wishes how can you forget it, for god sake become a good daughter to him. Rhea feels bad.

Aliya dashes with Gayathri and scolds her for leaving Abhi. Gayathri says never raise your hand at him, I will treat him. Aliya says make him set in one month than I will double your salary otherwise I will teach you a lesson for talking with me in this way. Pragya thinks she will do it for her husband. Prachi reaches the engagement venue to take Shahana from that place and she dashes with Ranbir and both lost in each other eyes and Prachi gets tears. Ranbir asks if she came to stop his engagement. Prachi says you’re wrong. Ranbir asks her to tell him seeing in his eyes that she didn’t love him. Prachi says there is no ring in my finger and this is itself showing their is nothing between us. Abhi says here is the ring. Prachi feels emotional and hugs Abhi in tears. Abhi insists Ranbir to make Prachi wear the flower ring. Ranbir makes Prachi wear the ring.

Abhi plays with paper Planes and one touches Rhea and she goes to Abhi and talks with him normally. Abhi tells Rhea how he make Ranbir wear the ring to other girl. Rhea thinks this other girl can be Prachi and goes to check. Ranbir forcefully snatches ring from Prachi and she tells him she don’t have feelings for him. Ranbir hurts his hand by beating pillar. Prachi stops him holding his hand in tears. Ranbir says your care for me is proving that you love, he places her hand on his heart and asks her to confess that she loves him. Rhea gets shocked seeing them and interrupts their moment and notices scratches in Prachi finger and she asks Prachi what’s she doing in the party. Ranbir says Prachi is here to have fun, let her have it and he goes taking Rhea with him. Prachi cries seeing her finger.

Abhi gets to know about marriage from Pandit and Abhi asks Gayathri if she can marry him? And he asks Pandit to perform his marriage with Gayathri. Abhi takes rounds with Gayathri around lamp Tanu notices Everything and she separates their hands and takes Gayathri with her. Tanu complains to Aliya about Gayathri. Gayathri says she don’t have that intention and I’m just concerned for Abhi. Aliya says even Pragya says she cares for Bhai but she left him in stretcher when he is in critical condition. Rhea says Aunt don’t take her name in this house because She is reason for Dad state and she is worst and don’t take her name because I hate her so much. Pragya feels bad. Shahana listens their convo and says these people are talking wrong about my Maasi and she decides to tell Gayathri about it and than she notices Pragya face in mirror.

Ranbir asks Prachi if she won’t feel jealous seeing him with Rhea? Prachi tells him no. Pallavi takes Ranbir to mandap and he gets engaged to Rhea infront of Prachi. Abhi breaks balloons. Aliya asks Tanu to play music to divert everyone’s attention from Abhi and than she invites Ranbir and Rhea to stage for a dance. Evetyone dances happily. Killer asks Ashok to cut rope quickly and reminsces how he makes Aryan unconscious by hitting him with vase. Killer takes the knife and cut it. Pragya notices Chandlier about to fell on Abhi than she throws Abhi aside at correct time. Everyone gets shocked.

Ranbir notices Pragya face when her veil fell down and she covers her face immediately. Vikram tries to catch Killer and Ashok but they gets escaped than he lodges Fir at station. Doctor checks Abhi condition and informs to family members that he will tell about Abhi condition in the morning once he get reports. Ranbir thinks Pragya aunty love is great otherside Prachi who cares just money, wish to get love like Pragya aunty. Next day Doctor Informs to family that Abhi’s condition is getting better. Dadi praises Gayathri for Abhi’s improvement. Tanu feels happy knowing her Divorce got sanctioned and she happily shares it with Aliya. Aliya asks Tanu to marry Abhi before his mental condition improves. Tanu agrees. Pragya teaches Abhi how to make planes than Abhi asks will you marry me so that we can stay together like Pandit said. Pragya says will marry you once you get fine.

Next week viewers gonna witness that Ranbir asks Pragya to stop the marriage, She goes outside and asks what’s going on here. Aaliya says Abhi marriage with Tanu. Pragya/Gayathri says this marriage cannot happen.

