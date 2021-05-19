From Rashmi Desai to Siddharth Shukla: Check out why top celebrities are trending!

WE ARE BACK WITH THE LIST OF TOP CELEBRITIES THAT CREATED MOST BUZZ ONLINE! READ ABOUT THEM OUT BELOW AND FIND OUT WHY THESE CELEBRITIES WERE TRENDING ONLINE!

Rhea Sharma:

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke actress knows well-how to make a day of her fans. In the recent past, Rhea trended online post she updated her Instagram timeline with her picture. Sharma’s lively smile melted fans heart.

Rubina Dilaik:

#SherniRubina trended online post actress posted ‘Healing’ post. Dilaik was diagnosed with Covid 19 and was in home quarantine. Fans trended for her speedy recovery. Two days ago, Rubina shared her latest picture on social media and captioned her post as ‘Healing’. Rubina trended online with maximum amount of tweets.

Rashmi Desai and Rahul Vadiya:

Bigg Boss 13 and 14 star trended online post duo shared the news of their collaboration together. The first pictures from their upcoming project melted audience heart. Rahul and Rashmi surely looking adorable together. Check out the post below!

Siddharth Shukla:

Bigg Boss 13 winner keeps trending online. His one tweet or picture is enough for his fans to celebrate the hunk online. But recently, Siddharth Shukla trended post the trailer of his upcoming web series ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ was out. Fans praised Siddharth’s acting and adored his Jodi with the actress ‘Sonia Rathee’ under the hastag #SiddharthShukla. See the trailer below if you haven’t yet watched it!

Shweta Tiwari:

Shweta Tiwari took her social media to expose her ex-husband Abhinav Kohli’s violent behaviour. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress though a post revealed why she doesn’t allow her son to meet Kohli. Shweta wrote: “Now let the truth come out!!!! (But this is not going to stay forever on my account, I will eventually delete it, I am posting this right now to reveal the truth, then it goes off). This is why my child is scared of him! After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at night!”, “His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now, he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him. I can’t let my child go through this mental trauma. I try my best to keep him calm and happy! But this horrible man makes sure my baby’s mental health goes back to square one! If this is not physical abuse then what is!!!!?? It is the CCTV footage of my society”.

Fans showered the mixed reaction over her post.

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes:

Actor Shaheer and Erica trended online post duo starrer ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi season 3’ first look was out. Under the hastags #ShaheerSheikh, #EricaFernandes and #KuchRangPyaarKeAiseBhi, fans welcomed the show and actors off-course.

