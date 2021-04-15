From RCB, Maxwell inked Pachasa, Fans shared some such MEMES

LATEST

Glenn Maxwell was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 for Rs 14.25 crore. Within the final IPL, Maxwell performed for Punjab Kings and he was very dissatisfied along with his efficiency. The scenario was such that Maxwell didn’t get a single six off the bat final season. This season, Maxwell has performed two matches for RCB and has scored a complete of 98 runs to date, together with a 59-run match-winning innings performed towards Sunrisers Hyderabad on 14 April. Since this innings, a variety of enjoyable memes have been shared on social media about Glenn Maxwell.

Nitish lead in Purple cap, Orange cap race, head of this RCB bowler

Maxwell performed a quickfire innings of 59 off 41 balls towards Sunrisers Hyderabad throughout which he hit 5 fours and three sixes. Within the IPL 2021 opening match towards Mumbai Indians, he scored 39 runs off 28 balls. Maxwell had three fours and two sixes in that match. Up to now he has hit a complete of 5 sixes this season. Maxwell’s efficiency within the IPL has not been very particular, which is why he has not been capable of play for any single franchise for a very long time.

IPL 2021 Level Desk: RCB topped, SRH at quantity 7

Speaking concerning the match, after successful the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad invited RCB to bat first. RCB scored 149 for eight in 20 overs, regardless of David Warner’s half-century in reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad might solely handle 143 for 9 wickets in 20 overs. On this means RCB received the match by six runs.

