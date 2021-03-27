From Rudraksh suspecting Sharda to Kabir misbehaving with Preesha: Read out what all happened this week in your favorite show “Yeh Hai Chahatein” – Miracle

Yeh hai chahatein Weekly Replace on Miracle.com

This week Yeh Hai Chahatein begins with Sulochana decides to reveal Sharda. Kabir says first they should verify that Sharda has an extramarital affair. He lays beside Ahana and touches her inappropriately. She shocks seeing him in her room and asks what’s he doing in her mattress. He says he thought it’s his room and hugged her assuming her as Sulochana. She screams for assist and Preesha comes there and shocks seeing Kabir there. Ahana tells her what occurred and says it was not first time. Kabir says Ahana misunderstood him and apologize to her saying she is like mom determine to him so how can he even assume to misbehave along with her. Ahana says he’s not child and as a girl she is aware of he touched her by mistake or he did intentionally.

Preesha thinks with out proof she will’t do something and says she believes Ahana however they want proof to reveal Kabir’s behaviour. Sulochana warns Kabir to keep away from Ahana. She asks Preesha to ask her dad and mom for puja. Kabir reads Rajeev’s diary and tries to win Rudraksh’s coronary heart. Sulochana intentionally drops the locker key. Sharda takes the important thing and takes 20lakhs from locker to offer it to Kidnapper. Sulochana notices every little thing and will get completely satisfied pondering she will throw Sharda out of the home.

Kabir takes that 20lakhs with out Sharda’s data. Sulochana asks Preesha to convey silver coin from locker. Preesha sees the locker is open already and informs about it to Rudraksh. Rudraksh says 20lakhs lacking. Sulochana says it’s her mistake, due to her carelessness it occurred and suspects the employees. Ahana suspects Sonia. Kabir defends Sonia and says Sharda is lacking so what if she took the cash. Sulochana slaps him for speaking about Sharda like that.

Sharda says she took the cash and asks does she should get anybody’s permission earlier than taking the cash from her locker. Sulochana tells Kabir that her plan failed so now they should discover proof towards Sharda. Sharda goes to resort to fulfill Gajendra. Sulochana and Kabir follows her and tells Waiter to document Sharda’s room. Gajendra spills tea on his shirt and Sharda asks him to offer the shirt to her saying she’s going to wash it. And Waiter information that.

Preesha decides to speak to Sharda pondering she is in some downside that’s why she wanted that a lot enormous quantity. Waiter provides the recording to Sulochana. Kabir provides cash to him then shocks seeing the recording. Sulochana asks him to think about how Rudraksh will react seeing this video. Rudraksh shocks seeing that video. Sulochana says she by no means thought that Sharda will do one thing like this and says looks like she has an extramarital affair. Ahana and Preesha refused to imagine her. Rudraksh decides to go to resort to verify the matter. Preesha opposes his determination and tells him to belief Sharda in any other case he’ll remorse later. Rudraksh shocks seeing Sharda with Gajendra in resort room.

Sulochana badmouth about Sharda. Sharda slaps Sulochana which angers Rudraksh. He asks Sharda to show them fallacious. Sharda reveals that Gajendra is her brother and he was an drug addict so this information got here out then it should have an effect on Rudraksh’s profession that’s why she hided this fact. Rudraksh apologize to them. Preesha admits Gajendra in rehabilitation centre and informs about it to Sharda. Preesha and Sharda decides to seek out the Blackmailer. Sharda tells her about Waiter and so they decides to research him first to achieve the Blackmailer. Rudraksh regrets for suspecting Sharda and says he need to change into like Preesha. Preesha says each have flaws and so they completes one another so he want to not change himself.

Kabir makes Ahana fall on him and contact her inappropriately. She tells him to go away her however he didn’t then she slaps him. Waiter reveals that somebody gave cash to him to document however he didn’t noticed their face. Rudraksh informs his household that he’s nominated for finest singer of the 12 months award. He plans for honeymoon and informs about it to Preesha. Rudraksh provides garments to everybody and asks them to put on it on award ceremony. Sulochana learns that Balraj transferred all of the properties on Saaransh’s title and Rudraksh simply getting month-to-month wage. Ahana struggles to shut her shirt hook and asks Mishka to assist her. Kabir who comes there and shut it then contact her. She yells at him and warns him to keep away from her.

Ahana tells Preesha that she didn’t like her saree and asks Preesha to change the saree along with her. Kabir backhugs Preesha assuming her as Ahana. Preesha shocks along with his misbehaviour and slaps him. Preesha informs about it to Ahana. Kabir says Preesha misunderstood him. Rudraksh receives the award and provides the credit score to his followers. Preesha tells Rudraksh that Kabir misbehaved along with her. Sulochana says Preesha mendacity as a result of she doesn’t like Kabir. Kabir says he hugged Preesha assuming her as Ahana and says he and Ahana love one another. Preesha says he’s mendacity as a result of Ahana hates him.

Ahana admits that she additionally loves Kabir which shocks Preesha. Rudraksh says he’s completely satisfied for them. Kabir tells Sulochana that he simply used Ahana’s weak point. He remembers how he revealed his fact to Ahana by standing in entrance of her and requested her to marry him if she need the properties which is on Saaransh’s title then. He says Saaransh is Rajeev’s son so she will get his custody.

