From Samar saving Nandini from goons to Vanraj alerting Kavya: Check out what all happened in ‘Anupama’ earlier this week!

Present Anupama fetches the nice score for its fascinating twist and switch. The relatable storyline has viewers coronary heart. Drama within the present all the time hook viewers to their seat. This week; from Samar saving Nandini from goons to Kavya revealing to Shah’s about Vanraj and Anupama’s divorce date, drama within the present was excessive. Learn out Anupama’s spotlight of the week!

This week began apparently with Samar successful dance competitors. Previous to that Samar harm is foot whereas doing heat up. Nandini worries for Samar. Right here, Pariotsh learns about Kinjal’s being pregnant and will get upset. Pakhi over hears Kinjal and Paritosh’s argument and decides to inform to Anupama. She additional thinks to name Vanraj too to make Paritosh perceive.

Different aspect, Nandini advices Samar to accompany her to the hospital. Samar says not a lot time is left. Nandini asks Samar to drop the concept of performing. Samar says for Anupama’s sake he’ll bear all of the ache and can dance. He asks Nandini to do first assist quick. Nandini will get teary seeing Samar’s wound. Right here, Shah’s shock Kinjal by making a video name to Paritosh, Samar and Vanraj collectively. Hasmuk begins the speak with telling throughout their time, they doesn’t given get a time to plan child however time has modified now. Anupama and Vanraj shares their restlessness throughout Anupama’s first being pregnant. Rakhi provides and tells to Kinjal that she doesn’t needed a child however when a mother-to be hears a heartbeat of her baby for the primary time, every part adjustments. Anupama and Vanraj says to Paritosh and Kinjal it’s good to plan a child but when God is blessing them with the happiness than they need to settle for it. Rakhi tells to Shah’s that Kinjal’s being pregnant report is out.

Kinjal asks Rakhi in regards to the end result. Rakhi tells to Kinjal and Shah’s that she isn’t pregnant. Anupama asks Kinjal to not fear if she isn’t pregnant. She asks Paritosh and Kinjal to be prepared subsequent time. Afterwards, Samar wins the competitors and devoted the trophy to Anupama. Later, Pakhi will get a name from her mate Kabir. He invitations Pakhi for a home social gathering. Kabir reveals as per the wager he’ll kiss Pakhi on the social gathering and can win. Pakhi struggles to take a choice over going to the social gathering. Kavya learns about Pakhi’s dilemma and get joyful considering now she is going to low down Pakhi in entrance of Vanraj.

Pakhi sits with Hasmuk and Vanraj’s Uncle. She tells to Hasmuk that she won’t have dinner as she goes for a gaggle examine. Pakhi thinks she is going to conceal and escape with out letting anybody learn about her. Kavya waits for Pakhi to flee the home. She thinks it’s a payback time for Pakhi.

There goons hassle Samar and Nandini. Each fights again goons. Samar then decides to take Nandini to the temple to vow her that he’ll all the time assist him. Different aspect, Pakhi escapes the home. Kavya enters Shah’s home and divulges to Hasmuk and Vanraj’s uncle about Pakhi lacking from the home. Hasmuk worries for Pakhi.

At Kabir’s social gathering, Pakhi feels uncomfortable when former tries to get nearer to her. Pakhi slaps Kabir and depart the place. She apologize to Hasumk and Jignesh for mendacity and escaping the home. Elsewhere, Kavya learns about Vanraj and Anupama’s divorce date. She reveals to Shah’s about duo getting divorced inside two days. Pakhi and others cry.

Moreover, Samar brings trophy dwelling. Anupama greets Samar. Vanraj meets Kavya and asks her to let him spend time along with his household till his divorce. Kavya decides to accompany Vanraj to the court docket in order that he doesn’t change his thoughts.

Now within the upcoming episode, Vanraj and Anupama each will get stressed interested by their divorce. Kinjal, Pakhi and Samar will cry for Pakhi.

Keep tuned with us for extra information, spolers and newest updates.