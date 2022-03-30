Portugal and Poland qualified for the World Cup to be held in Qatar on Tuesday. In the European qualifying zone play-off final, Portugal beat North Macedonia 2–0 and Poland beat Sweden by the same score. Senegal also qualified for the World Cup to be held in Qatar on Tuesday. In the re-run of the Africa Cup final, the African champions again required a penalty (3–1) against Egypt.

Portugal qualified for goals from Bruno Fernandes (32nd and 65th). With guns in Poland were Robert Lewandowski (50th Penn) and Piotr Zielinski (73rd). The World Cup will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

Senegal won 1–0 at the new Abdoulaye-Wade Stadium in Diamandio, thanks to an opening goal from Boule Diya (3rd), but lost the first leg 1–0 in Egypt.

In the penalty shootout, the Senegalese were slightly more efficient: after two lapses by Kalidou Koulibaly and Saliu Sis, they scored…