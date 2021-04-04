From Shaurya facing confrontation to Anokhi facing an obstacle: Here’s everything that happened in the past week of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani. – Tellyexpress

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani Weekly Update

The past week of “Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani” is filled with lots of twists and turns. It provided an emotional Rollercoaster ride for audience with the complex equations between the leads.

In the past week of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, Shaurya faced criticism from Alok for allotting hostel room to Anokhi cancelling Kitty and Bebo. Shaurya reasons that it’s waste for Bebo and Kitty to have a room in the hostel as they live in the city. Alok denies listening to his qualms and kept accusing him while Devi thanks a stand for Shaurya. She supports Shaurya’s decision shocking both Tej and Alok. Later, Tej questions Devi about her sudden change of mind who says that she has some other plans in her mind and should let go off all these small issues to gain Shaurya’s trust. Devi asks Tej to trust her with her decision. On the other hand, Kanchan says Shaurya that he has fallen for Anokhi but Shaurya doesn’t believe it.

Later Kitty and Bebo humiliate Anokhi for coming back and insults her when she wanted to participate in a cultural fest. Shaurya takes a stand for Anokhi and they grow closer. In the meantime Shaurya’s family asks him about his ideal type of girl and Shaurya describes all the qualities of Anokhi without his conscience. Except for Kanchan and Devi, everyone believes that it’s Shagun and thinks that Shaurya still loves Shagun. Kanchan once again makes sure to emphasize that Shaurya loves Anokhi. Devi gets scared about Shaurya’s feelings for Anokhi and shares her fear with Tej. Tej rubbishes her thoughts and reveals that the girl is Shagun and not Anokhi. Devi gets convinced with his words.

On the other hand, both Shaurya and Anokhi are confused over their feelings for each other while Reema says to Anokhi that Shaurya likes her. Shaurya soon realizes that he actually loves Anokhi. Anokhi prepares her for the cultural fest while Kanchan becomes in charge of choosing the concept. Shaurya and Anokhi get impressed by Anokhi team’s concept and finalizes their theme. On the other hand, Ahir too starts having feelings for Anokhi and asks her out on the pretext of handing her belongings. Shaurya announces that he would treat his students for lunch but soon gets jealous seeing Anokhi busy on phone with Ahir. He behaves rudely with her and Anokhi decides to not attend the party thrown by Shaurya. She instead decides to meet with Ahir.

Shaurya on the other hand is waiting for Anokhi in restaurant with other students. He brings flowers for Anokhi but gets disheartened knowing that Anokhi doesn’t come for the treat. Devi meets up with Shagun and requests her to get back with Shaurya. Shagun outright denies her request as she believes Shaurya had moved on. Devi tries various ways to convince Shagun but Shagun is still sceptical. On the other hand, Anokhi meets with Ahir who invites her for lunch and Anokhi agrees. They reach the same restaurant as Shaurya but Anokhi fails seeing Shaurya. Shaurya sees them together and gets more angry. He angrily leaves the place with his student dropping the flowers down. However he comes back and picks a fight with Ahir. Anokhi tries controlling him but he doesn’t listen. Shaurya berates Ahir while Ahir too loses his cool. They both get into an heated argument.

On the other hand, Devi successfully convinces Shagun and she agrees to get back with Shaurya. Shaurya leaves the place furiously and vents out his frustration on Alok and Shaan. Shaan notices the change in Shaurya. Shaan later calls Aastha and says that Shaurya loves Shagun and not Anokhi. Aastha is still not convinced and stands firm in her opinion. Later, Anokhi and Ahir continue with their lunch. Anokhi notices the flowers under the table and immediately likes it. She takes the flowers with her knowing that none owns them. She comes to college with the flowers and bumps with Shaurya.

Shaurya gets surprised to see Anokhi having his flowers but Anokhi shows cold shoulders to him due to his early behaviour. Anokhi confronts him for his conflicted thoughts and makes clear that she’s not going to think about him anymore. Later Anokhi calls Aastha and invites her to the fest but Aastha declines it. She then calls Bubbly and asks for her help with the fest too and Bubbly agrees. Anokhi makes a plan and tries sharing it with others but none showed interest in her talks. She gains attention in her own way and makes everyone listen to her. Shaurya gets impressed with Anokhi’s skills and offers to help her while Anokhi declines his offer.

Will Shaurya and Anokhi’s conflict gets resolved in the future? Will Shagun’s entry stirs further complications in the relationship of Anokhi and Shaurya?

