From Shiva-Raavi’s abduction to Raavi’s misconception: Read to find what all happened this week in Star plus’ Pandya Store

Pandya Retailer Weekly Replace

This week begins with Dhara comforting a heartbroken Raavi. Dhara asks Raavi to prepare for Puja. Gautam brings new garments for Rishita as shagun since her household isn’t comfortable along with her marriage and won’t ship Rishita any shagun. Rishita will get overjoyed on seeing new garments and thanks Dev. Dev reveals to Rishita it was Dhara’s concept. Rishita’s bua, Kamini and Rishita’s mom, Kalyani make a plan to make Rishita come to residence. Kamini telephones Dev and says that Kalyani could be very sick. Nonetheless Rishita understands her bua’s trick. She taunts Kamini to search out any higher concept and cuts the decision. Gautam-Dhara, Dev-Rishita, Shiva-Raavi and Krish depart for the temple on bikes. Gautam-Dhara and Dev-Rishita attain the temple and are ready for Shiva-Raavu and Krish.

Few males block Shiva-Raavi’s method. They beat Shiva and abduct Shiva and Raavi. The goons take them to a godown and tie them up. Janardhan consoles Kalyani, who is gloomy excited about Rishita and assures her that Rishita will come to them very quickly. He discloses his plan of kidnapping Dev and threatening Rishita with Dev and forcing her to come back residence. Janardhan plans to Kills Dev and ship Rishita someplace far in order that nobody can attain her. On the temple, all are frightened for Shiva-Raavi and making an attempt to contact them, however their cellphone is non-recheable. Rishita says that Shiva is irresponsible and he should’ve arguing with Raavi sitting someplace. They’re ready like idiot for them. Dev will get indignant listening to Rishita’s remark and shouts at her.

Shiva learns that Janardhan is behind the kidnapping when one of many goons takes Janardhan’s identify whereas talking on a cellphone name. Kamini involves learn about Janardhan’s act and slaps him for inviting extra hassle upon them. She then telephones the goon and tells that it doesn’t matter what, nobody ought to learn about Janardhan’s involvement on this kidnapping.

On the temple, Krish reveals to Gautam, Dhara and others that one in every of his pals noticed few goons taking Shiva and Raavi within the automobile and tells that they each acquired kidnapped. All of them get shocked listening to this. Dev suspects Janardhan to be behind Shiva-Raavi kidnapping. Nonetheless Rishita isn’t able to imagine that her dad can do such low-cost acts and desires to name Janardhan, however Dev stops her. Dhara is frightened for Shiva and Raavi and begins feeling dizzy. Gautam and Dev care her. Gautam assures Dhara to carry Shiva-Raavi protected and sound. Otherside Shiva succeeds to free himself and beats a goon, who touches Raavi with dangerous intentions. Shiva tries to flee, however he will get caught by different goons. He will get crushed and tied up once more.

Gautam and Dev go to Janardhan’s home. Gautam asks Janardhan to inform Shiva and Raavi’s whereabouts. Nonetheless Kamini pretends to behave harmless. Gautam threatens Janardhan saying he’ll give police complaints in opposition to them. Kamini is definite that police is not going to imagine them. Gautam warns Janardhan and provides him time to launch Shiva and Raavi. Different hand Dhara reveals to Suman, Prafula and Jagat about Shiva-Raavi kidnapping. The trio will get shocked. Prafula blames Shiva and desires to take police assist to search out Raavi, however Suman stops Prafula threatening to interrupt all ties with Raavi. Different aspect, Dev needs to make a police criticism in opposition to Janardhan, however Gautam refuses that concept as they don’t have any proof in opposition to Janardhan. Gautam makes a plan to know Shiva-Raavi’s whereabouts.

Dev retains an eye fixed on Janardhan’s home. Krish involves Dev. Krish telephones Janardhan and lies that the woman they kidnapped escaped. Janardhan will get shocked. He tells about the identical to Kamini, who asks him to name his males and ask what occurred. Janardhan tries to contact his males, however their telephones are non-recheable. Janardhan decides to go to the godown. Nonetheless Kamini stops him and alerts him that it might be a lure. Janardhan agrees. They ship Janardhan’s servant, Pappou to the goons.

The servant reaches the situation and informs the goons that the woman they kidnapped run away. The goons say that she’s nonetheless there. The servant instantly informs Janardhan, who understands it’s Gautam’s plan. In the meantime Raavi unties Shiva utilizing her enamel. Shiva thinks of coping with the goons first then untie Raavi and leaves. Raavi will get shocked seeing Shiva strolling away with out releasing her and misunderstands that Shiva deserted her.

Gautam, Dev, Krish attain the place the place Shiva-Raavi held. The 4 brothers battle the goons. Dev frees Raavi. Raavi faints and Shiva holds her. The brothers return residence with Raavi. Raavi beneficial properties consciousnes and tries to slap Shiva, however Dhara holds her hand. Raavi says that Shiva left her alone with the goons and scolds him. Suman loses her cool and shouts at Raavi. Suman defends Shiva and asks Raavi to take divorce from Shiva, if she doesn’t like him. She asks Gautam to name the lawyer. Everybody will get shocked listening to Suman. Shiva says no want for lawyer, if Raavi thinks he didn’t save her, let her assume so, he gained’t give any clarification and provides that Raavi ought to resolve whether or not to remain right here or not. Dhara advises Raavi. Prafula intervenes and asks Raavi to come back along with her. Nonetheless Raavi refuses to run away from the issues and decides to battle the issues on her personal.

Suman asks Gautam who kidnapped Shiva-Raavi. Gautam hides the reality and lies that he doesn’t know and police is investigating it. Suman needs the household to go to Kuldevi temple. Rishita will get excited when Suman mentions in regards to the mansion the place they’ll keep throughout the go to. Shiva and Gautam need to educate a lesson to Janardhan, however Dhara stops them. She says that they need to reply him again utilizing their mind. Gautam telephones Janardhan and lies that they’ve recording of his cellphone dialog together with his goon and threatens Janardhan to keep away from his household. Rishita is worked up about her first journey with Dev after marriage. Dev appears to be like upset. Rishita questions Dev about it. Dev tells her that Janardhan kidnapped Shiva-Raavi. Rishita refuses to imagine that her dad can do like that. Different aspect Shiva finds Raavi sleeping sitting. He lifts her and places her on the mat. Raavi wakes up and tells that she hates him. This week ends with Pandya household going within the bus and Raavi and Shiva arguing.

Within the upcoming week, the viewers will witness Shiva and Dev getting right into a heated argument and the household making an attempt to calm them down.

