From Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to Tara Sutaria: Fashion hits and misses (March 21- March 27)

It was a week full of as much glam as relaxed, laid-back fashion for Bollywood’s divas. From attending red carpet events in designer clothing, to stepping out in breezy kurta sets to cope with the summer heat, this week’s fashion calendar is full of inspiration you can take for your summer wardrobe.

Let’s take a look at who wore what: HIT- Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in a blue and white pantsuit for a store opening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonam, who recently announced her pregnancy with husband Anand Ahuja through a romantic photoshoot styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, is already acing maternity fashion. For a store opening in Mumbai, Sonam opted for a cool but chic to-be-mama look in a blue and white pantsuit set which she accessorised simply with an alphabet…

Read Full News