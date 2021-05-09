From Tanu destroying the evidence to Abhi getting bail with help of Raghuveer: Read out what all happened this week in your favorite show “Kumkum Bhagya”

Kumkum Bhagya weekly update on justshowbiz.net

This week’s Kumkum Bhagya started with Ranbir meets Pragya and tells to her that Doctor is ready to help them and he shows the certificate to prove Abhi’s condition is not good when Tanu’s is claiming her rape. Pragya thanks Ranbir than she tells him she had confession of Tanu where she accepted rape didn’t happened and she is doing this for her revenge. Ranbir asks if she have recording. Pragya agrees and tells them it’s recorded in her phone by mistake and she makes them listen Tanu’s confession.

Everyone feels happy. Ranbir and Pragya goes to meet Raghuveer. On the way Ranbir and Pragya bumps into Tanu. Tanu tells them she is going to win. Ranbir about to answer her but Pragya stops him and they meet Raghuveer and tells him about Doctors certificate and makes him listen Tanu’s confession recorded in her phone. Raghuveer says these proofs are enough to prove Abhi’s innocent. Ranbir asks him file defamation case on Tanu. Raghuveer agrees and tells to meet them in court.

Aliya, Baljeet, Mitali arrives early at court to get see Abhi. Pragya reaches to court. Baljeet says she is getting good sign seeing her happy face. Pragya takes her blessings. Baljeet asks her to tell how she gonna prove Abhi’s innocence. Pragya tells her their Lawyer Raghuveer have proofs to prove Abhi’s innocence. Mitali says I trust Pragya, hope you trust her too Aliya, both sees Tanu and goes towards her. Dadi happily tells to Pragya that she got confidence with her words and that time Abhi arrives at court. Aliya meets Tanu both have verbal war. Pragya assures to Abhi telling she have Tanu’s confession to prove his innocence.

Tanu continues to provoke Aliya to create a scene at court but Mitali and Pragya stops Aliya on time. Judge arrives in the court, Mr Singhania point out the absence of Abhi’s lawyer and He request severe punishment for Abhi but Pragya defends Abhi and told to Court that Abhi’s innocent. Judge grants 5m time for her to get their lawyer. Aliya confronts Pragya about Lawyer and Pragya goes to look for Raghuveer after assuring Aliya that everything going to be fine. Ranbir supports Rhea which makes Abhi happy. Pragya waits for Raghuveer. Tanu meets Pragya and shows her a video of Raghuveer getting attacked by contract killer. Pragya asks Tanu to stop the attack. Contract killer calls Tanu and informs her that work is done. Pragya warns him to leave Raghuveer.

Contract Killers leave from Raghuveer place taking his file. Pragya tells her she will save him. Tanu says you can’t save him because video wasn’t live and you hired good lawyer but my men killed him on the way and I don’t want to do it but what to do? He had my confession audio which he wants to submit in court. Pragya looks shocked. Tanu says don’t gets shocked, I got to know it from you and explains her how she deleted audio clip from her phone while making her busy and she asks Pragya to check her phone. Pragya couldn’t found the audio. Tanu leaves saying noone can stop her victory.

Tanu goes to court room tells to Abhi that her confession from Pragya phone is deleted and your Lawyer won’t come here because I’m smarter than your wife. Abhi looks angrily at her. Next session gets started, Judge about to give judgement in Tanu favour but Pragya stops him and reveals that Tanu’s the reason why Raghuveer couldn’t come to the court. Tanu regrets telling everything to Pragya. Judge asks Pragya to speak after coming to witness box. Pragya goes to witness box and tells to judge how Tanu hired contract killer to kill their lawyer. Judge asks Singhania if wants to say something. Mr Singhania asks Pragya if she have any proof. Pragya says Tanu had video in her phone.

Singhania says Pragya accusations are baseless and he accuses Pragya of lying in court, an injured Raghuveer arrives in time to defend her, much to everyone’s surprise. After Raghuveer explains what happened to him, Mr Singhania produces a video as evidence. To refute the video evidence, Raghuveer brings up the audio confession but is dismayed to hear that it has been deleted. Ranbir brings up the document he got from Abhi’s doctor and also informs everyone that the doctor is ready to testify but his testimony does not hold well in court, and the judge about to declare Abhi as guilty but Raghuveer requests the judge to take his condition into account and give him another chance to prove Abhi innocent as well as grant him bail seeing Abhi’s health condition. judge honours both of his requests and schedules the next hearing three days lateee. Pragya receives a call from the security guard informing her of a fire in the Mehra house. Abhi and the rest decide to go to their farmhouse.

Pragya bumps into Tanu, who is confident that Abhi will get convicted. Later Pragya feels worried reminscing Tanu’s words than she and Abhi takes Raghuveer to the hospital. Other family members reached to the farmhouse, Dadi calls Pragya to know their whereabouts they time Pragya and Abhi reaches to farmhouse. Ranbir and Aryan reminsces their childhood moments in farmhouse and they goes to their favourite pool area. Abhi praises Pragya for keeping the promise she had made during their marriage but Pragya blames herself for losing the audio clip and Abhi comforts her by telling he is nothing with out her. Ranbir deliberately tells to Aryan that Prachi doesn’t matter to him aware of her presence. Prachi feels hurt. Aliya suggests Pragya to finding a way to compromise with Tanu. Pragya asks her for 2days time. Aliya tries to blame Pragya but Baljeet comes to Pragya’s defence. Tanu calls Abhi but he refuses to speak to her and blocks her number which makes her frustrated.

Next week viewers going to witness that Pragya to accepts her defeat and begs Tanu to save Abhi. Tanu will asks Pragya to apologize to her by touching her nose to her feet. Pragya about to do like Tanu wishes but Tanu stops her and tells to Pragya that she just need one thing from her. Pragya asks what? Tanu says, your ‘kumkum’ Get Abhi married to me and free him for your life. Pragya to looks shocked. Tanu will asks Pragya to think carefully before making decision otherwise judge will give his verdict after 2 days.

