From the colors of love to the color of blood, the red alert is issued in the show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Weekly Update on Justshowbiz.net

The discussion about popular and cult TV shows set up against a rural backdrop with a social issue will never be fulfilled if we don’t discuss Pratigya. Star Plus one of the most popular shows, which made a huge impact on the minds of viewers during on air was – “Mann Ki Awaz – Pratigya”. After almost nine years the show is back on the sister channel Star Bharat and is made and produced by popular maker Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Cut production. Like the previous season the cast of the show remained unchanged in this season as well. As a result people are free to enjoy the same flavour and rawness off the show. Not to forget the onscreen couple of Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behl are also back as Pratigya Singh Thakur and Krishna Thakur. The show started last week only but the story is intense enough to make you feel that so much happened in their lives in a blink of an eye.

The show just has started but the execution and the fast paced and gripping storyline is what makes it so interesting and addicting. Currently the episodes are based on Pratigya and trying to find out the minute details about the accident while Krishna is leaving no loopholes to save his son Garv. It is quite clear that 9 years ago Krishna left the life of a mafia for the sake of his family and now he is definitely going to embrace it once again to protect his family.

In the last week of the show, we have seen lots of ups and downs in the relationships of the Thakur Singh family. The gender bias of Mrs Sajjan Thakur, the conflict of thinking level of two different persons but both are ready to embrace any medium when they are referring to their child safety is well portrayed. The situation right now for Krishna is really complicated while on the other hand Pratigya is also bound by her responsibilities and oath for the nation.

Well the episode started on the note of Krishna realising where he went wrong by slapping his wife Pratigya in front of all. Pratigya on the other hand wanted to leave the house along with her kids but she stays back on the request of Sajjan Singh as he says that if you leave the house then the entire family will get scattered and I don’t want to see my family broken in this age of mine. Pratigya understands the emotions of Sajjan Singh and says since you are my father and you don’t need to request anything from your daughter. Later on he thinks about his act and decides to undo his sins by burning the same hand in the flames of Holika dahan.

Pratigya, who was upset with husband for his action, surely loves him a lot to not get bothered by his act. Krishna tries to burn his hand for slapping Pratigya but she on the other side got emotional after the incident. She says this is your emotional blackmailing even after doing wrong. Now I am getting more angry with you than before. After talking to each other, finally both of them cleared their misunderstandings and had a very subtle yet meaningful patch up.

The father self of Krishna again took over him when he got to know that there is a prime evidence found about the murder case and without wasting any more time he immediately tries to to abolish all kinds of evidences which can lead the police or Pratigya to Garv.

The holi celebrations begin for the family members of Thakur and Sajjan Singh personally make arrangements for the festival like every other year and everyone from that area is invited to their house to play Holi. Balwant Singh comes where and threatened in simple words to accelerate the murder case of his son as soon as possible. Sajjan warns Pratigya about the nature of Balwant as he says that I am an aged person and I can totally understand this person can never be a loyal human being.

While the entire family is busy playing Holi and celebrating the festival, Krishna decided to bring out the truth from Pratigya. He was seen spiking the drink of Pratigya so that she speaks up about the evidence. In the drowsiness of that drug and bhang she says that Samsung of an unknown danger she held already kept the fingerprints of that person and now she has also transferred all the samples to the laboratory already for the official report.

The latest Krishna had done to save his son was quite unexpected as he hired a person in exchange of money and asked him to surrender in the jail as the murderer of that boy.

Well there is no doubt that Krishna is much in love with his wife and his kids. However his way of conducting things is different and to some extent not so ethical. However being a parent and father of a small kid is actually disgusting. Now in the upcoming week Krishna will get angry when he gets to know about Balwat coming to meet his son, Garv in the school. Now it will be interesting to see which side will Pratigya choose in his scenario.