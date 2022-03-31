From the northeast, the Netherlands turns white

ice storm. Photo: Ditty Gerrits.

The north east of the Netherlands is receiving a lot of snowfall and the landscape is turning white in more and more places. Snow will spread south across the country tonight. The wind is blowing in the north and there is a real snowfall. This causes poor visibility! In this live blog we will keep you informed about the effects of spring snow!

15:32 Big Snowflakes

It is now snowing heavily in Veluwe. A little further to the west it is dry and in the west it is raining only a little at the moment.

15:20 enjoying the snow

Even if you are inside you can definitely enjoy the snow.

14:37 Exactly a year ago: 26 degrees in the Netherlands!

A year ago we experienced the extraordinary first local summer day. At De Bilt, the heat record for March was not broken by a hair’s width. However, to date the heat records were broken.

Tmax March 31, 2021

Now dizzy…