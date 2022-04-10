From the treatment of Abel Pintos with his father to the desperation of stuffed animals: The Best of the Premiere of PH

The artist said that he is healing the bond with his father and dedicated a song to him.

Updated scenery, new volumes but always the essence. the sixth season of PH, can we talk This Saturday started on Telefe with funny anecdotes and emotional moments to share among guests, Host Andy Kusnetzoff and the public. Abel Pintos, Luciano Castro, Gonzalo Heredia, Micah Visiconte and Belu Lucius They were the first to know about the new features.

From the outset, the driver surprised by storming into the dressing room, replacing the previous drinks, which featured the 2021 edition, to give way to a circular scenery, with lights in red and orange tones, which reinforce the feeling of warmth. used to do. The meeting point has…