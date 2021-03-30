From Toyota to Tesla, know how the names of the world’s famous car brands, the story is very interesting – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

BMW: The German car brand BMW is quite well known in the luxury car segment. The company was initially manufacturing locomotives in the Baria (Bavaria) region of southern Germany, during which time the company was named Bavarian Moteran Werke. Which is translated into English by Bavaria Motor Work. Its abbreviation is known today as BMW.

Italy’s leading car manufacturer Fiat has also been quite famous in the Indian market. Fiat’s superior engines have been used by Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors in their cars. The company started manufacturing vehicles in Turin in the year 1899, the factory was known as Italian Automobiles Factory of Turin. What is called in Italian (Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino) is abbreviated to FIAT today.

Hyundai: Cars from Hyundai, the leading vehicle manufacturer of South Korea, are also well-liked in the Indian market. This brand is today the second largest popular car brand in the country after Maruti Suzuki. Actually, the name Hyundai in Korean language means “present age” or “modernity”, “modernity”, based on this, the name of this brand is Hyundai.

Kiya Motors has recently entered the Indian market, and this brand has become very famous in a very short time. Actually, the brand name is made up of two letters अक्षरों (ki) and 亞 (a) in the South Korean language. In this, 起 (ki) means “to rise, or come out” while 亞 (a) means “East or Asia”. In this sense, the name of this company will have full meaning originating from Asia and in English it is also read “Rising from the East”.

Rolls-Royce: Rolls Royce is a British automobile manufacturer and the brand has long been known for luxury cars. The brand is named after the two founders of the company. In 1884, Frederick Henry Royce started an electric / mechanical business and in 1904 he made his first car. He showed this car to his friend Charles Stewart Rolls, which Charles liked very much. After this, both of them started the company in partnership and, sharing their name, named the company Rolls-Royce.

Mercedes Benz is one of the oldest brands in the auto sector. As its name itself suggests, the name of the founder is hidden in it, but this is only half the truth. Yes, Germany’s automobile engineer and engine-designer Karl Benz was undoubtedly the founder of the brand, but the brand is named after the daughter of Mercedes-Austrian businessman Emil Jellinek. This story is a bit long, about which we will tell you again sometime.