From tragedy to triumph: the Alyssa Healy story

“Cricket has given me an escape from the grief and sadness of losing someone in your family.”

When a 12-year-old Alyssa Healy was watching television at her home after school, her mother, hit by a premonition, told her she was going to see her sister Kareen play footy. Usually, Kareen, four years older, would be dropped home by a friend’s mom or the mother would go fetch her late so that young Alyssa wasn’t alone. That day, though, she told Alyssa. “I just feel like I need to go watch Kareen play.”

Sometime later, a friend of her mom landed up at home, told Alyssa to spend the night at their house as the mother would be late. “I remember having the best night of my life.” No one told her that life at the Healy household would never be the same again. Next morning, her…