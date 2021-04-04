ENTERTAINMENT

From Vanlata putting condition in front of Rajvi to Darsh misunderstanding Nandini: check out ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’ highlights of the week! – Tellyexpress

Avatar
By
Posted on

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on TellyExpress.com

Show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha is gearing up for interesting twist ahead. The drama in the show is high with Vanlata’s shocking condition in front of Rajvi. Vanlata asks Rajvi to get Gunjan her daughter-in law too if she wants Darsh and Nandini’s alliance. Rajvi stands shocked hearing Vanlata’s condition. Read out what decision Rajvi took upon Vanlata’s demand.

From Vanlata putting condition in front of Rajvi to Darsh misunderstanding Nandini: check out ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’ highlights of the week!

Rajvi learn that Nandini is innocent and didn’t framed Tosha to insult Darsh. She also learns that Darsh likes Nandini and goes to Bansuri. Rajvi talks with Bansuri about Nandini and Darsh’s alliance. Vanlata interrupts and refuses for Nandini and Darsh’s alliance. She throw coins on Rajvi and ask her to collect the coins and leave as she will not give Nandini. Rajvi recall how she insulted Vanlata. She cry as says after so long Darsh liked some girl but she is helpless to get him get Nandini. Bansuri think if she is doing wrong by not supporting Rajvi. Rajvi cry and regret for not able to bring Nandini to Darsh. Darsh call Rajvi and ask her if she is not angry on Nandini anymore. Rajvi says no and cry. Here, Bansuri ask Vanlata why she plot against Rajvi. Vanlata scold Bansuri and ask her to stop supporting her sister and think about her as Rajvi insulted her too. She says Rajvi called her beggar. Vanlata think she won’t let Nandini marry rich people. Nandini come and confront Vanlata about sending Tosha and framing her and Gunn too.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNMZxY0Cvu0/

Vanlata think she is exposed but it is good Naveen didn’t learned about it. She confess in front of Nandini and Bansuri that she is behind sending Tosha and supporting Anuradha. Naveen come back and over hear Vanlata’s talk. He regret and gets angry giving Gunn’s responsibility to Vanlata.

Later, Vanlata vows to get Gunn marry rich man too. She hatches a plan and keeps a condition in front of Rajvi. Vanlata says to Rajvi that she doesn’t have any problem with Darsh and Nandini’s alliance. Rajvi gets happy. Vanlata adds but there is one condition. Rajvi says she knew, she is up to something. She alerts Vanlata not to demand for money in return of Darsh’s alliance. Vanlata says to Rajvi that this time she doesn’t need money. She asks Rajvi to get Shobhit marry Gunn. Rajvi stands shocked. Rajvi thinks for Darsh’s sake she can’t snatch Shobhit’s happiness. Vanlata tries to convince Rajvi that Gunn is perfect match for Shobhit and she should not say no to her. She adds Darsh and Nandini’s alliance can only happen when she will fulfil her condition. Rajvi stands confused.

Afterwards, Rawal’s celebrates Shobhit’s birthday. Shobhit gets happy seeing Rajvi attending his birthday. Ahead, he learns about Vanlata’s condition. Shobhit agree to sacrifice his happiness for Darsh’s sake. Rajvi asks Shobhit not to disclose about the condition to Darsh. Shobhit assures Rajvi.

Vipul gets angry on Rajvi for fixing Shobhit and Darsh’s alliance without informing them. Shobhit asks Vipul to calm down as Darsh loves Nandini. Parul and Chetan ask Shobhit but he loves Charmi than why he is marrying Gunn. Vipul gets adamant to talk with Rajvi about charmi. Shobhit lie to Vipul, Chetan and Parul that Charmi and his break happened. He further apologize to Charmi and says he can’t leave an opportunity to bring happiness in Darsh’s life.

Furthermore, Darsh refuses to marry Nandini. Rajvi tries to make Darsh understand that Nandini is good human being and doesn’t differentiate between people. Darsh recall him moments with Nandini.

There, Bansuri worry about Nandini. She asks Nandini how she can spend whole life with someone who can’t see. Nandini ask Bansuri how she learned that she is thinking about Darsh. She ask Bansuri if it is written on her face. Bansuri say to Nandini that wedding is something where groom vow to take care of his partner. Nandini says Darsh is very good and way better than normal people. Darsh come and over hear Nandini’s talk where she quote Darsh is matchless for her.

Darsh misunderstand Nandini and says he can’t bring darkness in Nandini’s colourful life. He leave the place. Nandini continue and says to Bansuri, Darsh is rich and will not say yes to marry her. Bansuri tell to Nandini about Rajvi’s proposal. Nandini gets shocked.

In the upcoming week, drama will be high in Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha. Don’t miss watching the show mon-sat.

Stay tuned with us for more news, spoilers and latest updates.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
611
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
588
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
579
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
564
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
552
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
547
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
537
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
499
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
480
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
479
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top