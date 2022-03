Will Smith slapping Chris Rock wasn’t the only Oscars moment that made Sunday a crisis night. Why aren’t we talking about the low skit we got at the start of the Academy Awards?

Co-host called Regina Hall Timothée Chalamet, Bradley Cooper, Simu Liu and Tyler Perry with their “tongue” to accompany her backstage for a COVID-19 test, then searched presenters Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa before exiting.