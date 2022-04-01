first good morning

Hardcore fans have been there since MNM’s birthday on January 5, 2009. Peter Van de Veer was the first person to wish an MNM listener a good morning. He also set the first record: forever Milk Ink is curious what Van de Veere will play as the last song on their morning show.

serving with chocolate pot

To promote the new channel, Van de Weer went on a week from 16 to 20 March 2009. Every day he presented from a different place. He created Great Flying Peter Van De Weer Morning Show from a helicopter, and Great Sea Lions from Veere Morning Show, with sea lions from the Antwerp Zoo. They started the week in a big chocolate pot Big Choco Van De Weer Morning ShowI sat down in a big pot of chocolate to make a yes, Van de Weer radio. Simply because it is possible. The idea came from “a combination of little sleep and too much alcohol”, Van de Veer acknowledged at the time.