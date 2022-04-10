Frustrated Kohli slams bat on ground after contentious umpiring decision; Watch

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli was looking good to score yet another IPL fifty on Saturday when he was controversially given out by the on-field umpire. Kohli was furious with the decision and was even spotted slamming his bat on the ground in anger while walking back to the pavilion. Kohli was dismissed for 48 off 36 balls by South Africa’s U19 star Dewald Brevis.

The incident occurred in the 19th over after Brevis managed to trap Kohli at the front of his pads. Kohli was shown the finger by the umpire, following which he immediately went upstairs for a review. The review showed the ball hitting Kohli’s bat and pad simultaneously but with no conclusive evidence, the third umpire decided to stay with the call of his on-field colleague and…