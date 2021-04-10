ENTERTAINMENT

FS vs SA Live Score CBA League Dream11 Prediction Team Squad Preview & Top Picks

The most awaited and prominent upcoming match of the Chinese Basketball Association is all set to happen today to give the viewers a thrilling pack of excitement and fun with their incredible and amazing players. The upcoming match of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) League 2021 is ready to happen between the two teams named Fujian Sturgeons (FS) team which face off against the team named Shenzhen Aviators (SA). The match will be going to be very exciting and interesting to see because the players come with so much confidence and skills to give each other the toughest match in the league. The players set their mindset to put their best in the game to secure the winning trophy on their side and with this, the audiences will get a thrilling packed match today. Stick with us to collect the data such as Playing 5, Probable, Prediction and many more.

FS vs SA Live Score

Match Details:

  • League: CBA League 2021.
  • Match: Fujian Sturgeons (FS) vs Shenzhen Aviators (SA).
  • Date: 10th April 2021, Saturday.
  • Time: 5:05 PM IST.
  • Venue: Arena Changchun Gymnasium, China.

Fujian Sturgeons (FS) Team:

The Fujian Sturgeons (FS) team is the lowest performer and least ranked team of the league who doesn’t prove themselves as a good or better contender among all the teams. The team secure the least wins in all the amcthes they played in the league and that’s the reason the team earns the lowest rank on the table. The team is at the 16th position with securing only 12 matches on their side and gets defeated by 38 times in 50 matches they played.

Fujian Sturgeons (FS) Playing 5:

  • Golden
  • Linjian
  • Zhelin
  • Huang
  • Yingbo

Shenzhen Aviators (SA) Team:

The Shenzhen Aviators (SA) team is the average or we can say a middle-order team of the league who puts their best in all the matches to secure the winning trophy on their side but somewhere they are doing some mistakes and by which the team is at the middle position on the ranking table. The team played in 50 matches in which they won 28 matches with the losing number of 22 and with this the team is at the 8th position in the score table.

Shenzhen Aviators (SA) Playing 5:

Fujian Sturgeons (FS) vs Shenzhen Aviators (SA) Match Prediction and Telecast:

The prediction of today’s match is very clear because after checking the statistics and records of both teams and also after seeing the matches of the teams, it’s clear that the Shenzhen Aviators (SA) team will grab today’s match trophy and surely defeat the Fujian Sturgeons (FS) team. So stay tuned with us to grab the FS vs SA Live Score.

