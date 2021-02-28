FSU welcomes Star Transfer QB to support passing game

In the last three years, quarterbacks McKenzie Milton College football has experienced some of the highest peaks and lowest valleys in the world.

Of course, his UCF Knights shock the country after leaving Undefeated And beating Gus Maljun’s Auburn Tigers in 2017 Peach Bowl, But it has not been accessible since.

In 2018, Milton suffered a loss Catastrophic knee injury Against South Florida.

Milton joined UCF scouting Legion This past season, but in 2021 there will be regular refreshments. He has moved from orlando Tallahassee To play for Florida State Seminole.

McKenzie Milton transferred to Florida State

Welcome, @ McKenzieMil10!!# Knoll Ohana | #keep climbing – FSU Football (@FSUFootball) 14 December 2020

McKenzie Milton arrives from UCF campus Mililani High School Left a lasting impression in Hawaii and on the Central Florida School. The Knights have since moved on to quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Milton chose ‘Knowles’ because of him Historical excellenceWith his relationship with FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.

QB knew head coach Mike Norwell from Memphis during his time coaching, and will now jump from the American Athletic Conference to the ACC with his final year qualification.

The state of Florida already has some signal-callers, including Chubba Purdi, Tate roadmaker, And Jordan Travis, But is the starting quarterback to take the job.

FSU has not received consecutive QB play James winston’s heisman season, So seminoles will take another strong option. It would go a long way in helping the team reach the College Football Playoff and compete for a national championship in the near future.

McKenzie Milton Highlights

McKenzie Milton has been exceptional in the past, so hopefully his repaired ligaments will hold up through unpublished weather.

In 33 games, He has totaled 72 passing touchdowns and 20 additional running scores. His 8,683 passing yards suggest that he could be trusted to throw the ball when needed, and he was serious Nfl aspirations Prior to leg injury.

About a month ago, UCF QB McKenzie Milton nearly lost her leg after a horrific knee injury. Today he pressed 40 pounds (via mckenziemil10 / IG) pic.twitter.com/H308KQIAjS – Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) 10 January 2019

A long time has passed since the fateful USF game, but McKenzie Milton will eventually step onto the field again during FSU’s spring practices.

College football fans from across the country would go on to succeed him.