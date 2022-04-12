Fuel allowance bonus will be part of the cost of living package

The government is set to reduce VAT on gas on electricity and provide one-time payment on fuel allowance as part of the subsistence package.
Taoiseach Michael Martin, Taniste Leo Varadkar, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan and several ministers met this evening to discuss several options to deal with rising inflation and fuel bills.
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, who made a presentation at the meeting, laid out the measures, which will reduce VAT on gas and electricity to 9% from the current 13.5%.
It is understood Mr Donohoe has settled with the EU Commission on this temporary measure, which could see a roughly €49 shaved gas bill every year and a €61 reduction in electricity bills.
Social Security Minister Heather Humphries is also expected to…
