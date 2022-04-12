Fuel allowance recipients may be in for a cash hike as government considers crucial update

As many struggle to meet rising costs, the government is considering a number of additional measures to help the public with the rising cost of living.

The changes would be introduced on a temporary basis and would require an amendment to the Finance Bill to reduce the VAT rate on energy from 13.5% to 9%.

If approved, this would mean a reduction in average gas bills by around €49 per year and electricity prices by €61 annually.

It is expected that the measure will be discussed at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday before it goes into effect – an update is likely to come that evening.

Those who get fuel allowance will also be given a little boost because the government is working in this…