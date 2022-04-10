Fuel price protests expected to cause significant traffic disruption

A protest by haulers and truckers over rising fuel prices is expected to disrupt significant traffic in Dublin on Monday.
Irishmen said their planned action would be a “long drawn out” protest against fuel prices.
The group plans to conduct a convoy of vehicles traveling along several motorways into Dublin city center on Monday morning.
They previously held two protests in the capital before Christmas, which caused traffic problems.
The organization said they formed from a group of “truck companies struggling to keep afloat”, but they are not affiliated with the official Irish Road Haulage Association.
Members are expected to gather on several streets at 3 a.m. on Monday before heading to Dublin. There are also plans for a 9 a.m. pedestrian protest at O’Connell…
