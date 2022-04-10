Fuel price protests to bring Dublin to ‘stay’ on Monday, organizers say

Truckers and riders are set to bring the city of Dublin to a “standstill” since Monday morning in a protest against rising fuel prices, which they say is putting them “in crisis”.

The group, which named itself The People of Ireland Against Fuel Prices, has said it will not leave without a resolution on the issue, and is prepared to protest “at least a week, maybe even two” from participants. Called to stay

The protesters were formerly known as the Irish Truckers and Haulage Association against fuel prices. They are not affiliated with the official Irish Road Haulage Association.