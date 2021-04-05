FUJ vs AJM Fantasy Prediction : Fujairah vs Ajman Best Fantasy Team for Emirates D10 Tournament | The SportsRush

FUJ vs AJM Fantasy Prediction: Fujairah vs Ajman – 5 April 2021 (Sharjah). Waseem Muhammad and Asif Khan will be the best fantasy picks of this game.

Fujairah will take on Ajman in the semi-final game of the Emirates D10 Tournament. The D20 tournament was a big success last year.

The Fujairah side has won eight of their ten games whereas, Ajman has won five of their ten games. This game can be an exciting one.

Pitch Report – This is the best track to bat on in the UAE. The boundaries are very small on this ground, and we can expect a high-scoring contest.

Match Details :

Time:- 4.30 PM IS Stadium: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Fujairah – Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Chirag Suri, Yasir Kaleem, Alishan Sharafu, Jiju Janardhanan, Ahmed Raza, Hamdan Tahir, Maroof Merchant, Mujahid Amin, Muhammad Ayaz.

Ajman – Asif Khan, Abdul Shakoor, Amjad Khan, Ameer Hamza, Shahan Akram, Muhammad Kaleem, Nasir Aziz, Bahzad Naquib, Zubair Zuhaib, Hamad Arshad, Sheraz Piya.

FUJ vs AJM: Key Players of the Game

Fujairah Top-2 Picks:-

Waseem Muhammad: – Muhammad scored 534 runs at an average of 53.40 in the D20 competition, whereas he is a wicket-taker as well. He has scored 360 runs in the D10 League, whereas he has scalped seven wickets in bowling.

Usman Khan: – Khan scored 402 runs at an average of 44.66 in the D20 competition, whereas he had a strike rate of 142.04. He will open the innings in this game, and he has scored two half-centuries in the tournament.

Ajman Top-2 Picks:-

Asif Khan: – Khan has scored 375 runs in the D10 League, whereas he has scalped few wickets as well.

Abdul Shakoor:- Shakoor has scored 179 runs in the tournament, whereas he bats in the top-order.

FUJ vs AJM Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: A Shakoor, H Tahir.

Batsmen: A Khan, C Suri, U Khan.

All-Rounders: J Janardhanan, W Mohammed.

Bowlers: M Ayaz, S Piya, D Qureshi, Z Khan.

Match Prediction: Fujairah will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Waseem Muhammad and Asif Khan

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Usman Khan and Abdul Shakoor

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

