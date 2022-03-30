Fulham fans will pay by the nose after promotion to the Premier League

Fulham is likely going back to the Premier League, but some of his supporters are unhappy about what he could be charged with once he gets there.

will be fulham To return to the Premier League again at the end of this season, They are 14 points above third-placed Luton Town, who have played one game less, and at this juncture, only an unprecedented mass case of yips could derail another return to the top flight after a season away. Is. But that by no means means Craven Cottage is a particularly happy place, and the main driver behind any pro unhappiness is what they can be expected to pay to watch Premier League football next season.

The club’s supporters have a special relationship with Craven Cottage. Its location on the banks of the River Thames means…